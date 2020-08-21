Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ DNC satire: Awkward or funny?

By
admin
-
0
59
julia-louis-dreyfus’-dnc-satire:-awkward-or-funny?

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosts the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosts the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

“Veep” and “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus emceed the final night of the Democratic National Convention in the lead up to Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Source: Newsdio

See More

“Veep” and “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus emceed the final night of the Democratic National Convention in the lead up to Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here