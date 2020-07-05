Julia Roberts pays tribute to husband Daniel Moder on the wedding anniversary with a rare Instagram photo

Julia Roberts has something to celebrate.

The 52-year-old "Pretty Woman" star visited Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet post in celebration of her 18th wedding anniversary.

Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder have been married since 2002 after reuniting on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000.

In the photo, Roberts sweetly planted a kiss on the cheek of her 51-year-old husband.

"18 years old," said the legend, along with a pair of bright multi-colored emojis. "#heckyes".

Moder hasn't made many appearances on Roberts' Instagram, though he did appear in silhouette form in an Oscar-winning actress's Father's Day tribute.

"Happy Father's Day to all Fathers and father figures. Especially this man," he wrote along with a photo of Moder walking towards a body of water. "Our compass and unwavering inspiration."

Roberts and Moder have shared three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 15, and Henry, 13.

Roberts also appeared occasionally on the Morder page, most recently in a silly family photo.

"That pretty mom in the middle," said a post that arrived shortly after Mother's Day. "We love you so much."

In the image, the family was curled up and smiling at the camera.