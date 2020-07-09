Julian Edelman, a Jewish NFL star, responds to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts





"I know he said some ugly things, but I see an opportunity to have a conversation," Edelman said on Instagram. "I am proud of my Jewish heritage and for me it is not just about religion. It is also about community and culture."

He went on to say, "Anti-Semitism is one of the oldest forms of hatred. It is rooted in ignorance and fear."

The 34-year-old man spoke about an experience in 2011 when someone on the soccer field called it an insult.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in this world. Although we are talking about anti-Semitism, I don't want to be distracted by how important the Black Lives Matter movement is and how we should stay behind it. I think the black and Jewish communities have many similarities."

"We need to listen. We need to learn. We need to act. We need to have those awkward conversations if we are going to have real change." Edelman offered to go with Jackson to the United States Holocaust Museum and to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington. "This world needs a little more love, compassion and empathy," said Edelman. The problem started over the weekend, when the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted a series of anti-Semitic posts on Instagram, one of which included a quote about Jews falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. Jackson posted a passage to his Instagram story that claimed to quote Hitler by saying that blacks were "the true children of Israel," and that white Americans would be terrified to learn that they were "mistreating, discriminating, and lynching," captures of screen published by the Philadelphia Inquirer and other publications. The passage is often cited by those who argue that Hitler was not racist, according to Snopes.com Jackson later apologized for the posts, saying he didn't notice what the passage said. "Hitler has caused terrible pain to the Jews like the pain that African Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting against anti-Semitism and racism. It was a mistake to publish this and I really apologize for publishing it and I regret any damage it has caused." He said in a statement on Instagram. Jackson's comments were fiercely criticized, and advocacy organizations invited him to learn more about the history of anti-Semitism. Both the Eagles and the NFL intervened in the matter, calling the comments offensive.

CNN's Harmeet Kaur contributed to this report.