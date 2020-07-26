Julianne Hough Celebrates Birthday With Former Brooks Laich Amid Possible Reconciliation Rumors

Julianne Hough is celebrating her 32nd birthday in a big way.

The multi-hyphenate turned 32 on Monday, but celebrated with some friends, including "Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev, with a pool party over the weekend.

Dobrev, 31, shared some photos and videos of the celebration on her Instagram story, including one showing Hough's birthday outfit: an orange, brown, and white checkered dress, complete with a flower crown on her head. .

Among the photos Dobrev shared, seen by People magazine, was one in which Hough leaped from the edge of the pool, flying over her estranged husband Brooks Laich, who ducked under an inflatable pool.

Hough and Laich, 37, announced their separation in May after nearly three years of marriage.

Since then, the two have proven to be ex-friends, continue to support each other, and even comment on social media posts.

In recent days, however, several reports have emerged indicating that the two may be considering reconciliation.

"They are both a little anxious and in the past have been going back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them," a source recently told Us Weekly.

The source added: "But, they are not together again even though Julianne wants him completely."

Another source also told People that Laich "was definitely still open to being with Julianne again."

"If that was an option, he would agree," the source added. "His friends and family love him, and everyone is looking for him. He's a great guy, and they'd love to see Julianne give things another try."