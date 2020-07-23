Julianne Hough comments on the photo of 'thirst trap' from Brooks Laich amid reports that they want each other back

It seems that the story of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich may not have ended yet.

On Wednesday, Laich, 37, shared a new "thirst trap" photo, an image meant to show one's physique, on Instagram, in which he appears wearing nothing more than an apron while flipping a pancake on a Water body.

"Get your‘ hot cakes off the griddle! Thirst Trap in Round 2! "Read the post title. "The first one was so much fun that I had to do a sequel!"

JULIANNE HOUGH FEELS & # 39; SUPER UPSET & # 39; IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BROOKS LAICH DIVORCE: REPORT

In the photo, you can see a sliver from the back of the former hockey professional, and in reference, he wrote: "Also, when you see him he will know … #happyhumpday".

Hough, 32, left a sweet comment on the photo.

"However, that loot," he said, and added a laughing emoji.

The message comes amid reports that the two, who announced their separation in May, have reconciliation in their brains.

THE EX-BROOKS OF JULIANNE HOUGH LAICH & # 39; DIDN'T WANT A DIVORCE & # 39; BUT THEY WERE 'PUSHING TOWARD HER': REPORT

"They are both a little anxious and in the past have been going back and forth in terms of their relationship, so things are always up in the air with them," a source recently told Us Weekly.

The source added: "But they are not together again even though Julianne wants him completely."

However, not only Hough is considering fixing things, but also her ex-boyfriend.

Laich "is definitely still open to being with Julianne again," another source told People magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If that was an option, he would agree," they said. "His friends and family love him, and everyone is looking for him. He's a great guy, and they'd love to see Julianne give things another try."

Hough and Laich representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.