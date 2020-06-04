Julianne Hough is a & # 39; deeply different person & # 39; now than when she married former Brooks Laich in 2017: report

Julianne Hough She is said to be "profoundly different" from the woman she was when she married her husband, former professional hockey player Brooks Laich, in 2017.

The actress and professional dancer married Laich almost three years ago and after the couple. pulled apart On May 29, more information is emerging about what could have caused their split.

"She is a profoundly different person than she was when they were married, and she is proud of those differences and changes she has made and does not want to return," said a source close to Hough. People magazine on Wednesday. "He is the man he is, and he shouldn't change a thing."

JULIANNE HOUGH REACTS TO HUSBAND BROOKS PHOTOS OF & # 39; THIRST TRAP & # 39; OF LAICH

The "Dancing with the stars"The 31-year-old judge opened up to Women & # 39; s’s Health last year and told the publication that she had personally gone through a" massive transformation "and told Laich that" she was not straight. "

Meanwhile, a source close to Laich told People that the hockey player actually wanted to work things out with Hough, but he wasn't sure what changes he had to make.

JULIANNE HOUGH DISCUSS THE "CHANGE", "THE HEALING" DURING ONLINE CLASS AFTER BROOKS LAICH SPLIT

"Brooks was determined to make it work, but he constantly wondered what changes he needed to make to make Julianne happy," the source told the outlet. "He had been struggling with this for months and it was very difficult for him to leave his marriage."

Fans suspected something was wrong with the couple when it was revealed that they were completely quarantined from the coronavirus. separate states, with Laich hanging out on his farm in Idaho while Hough went into hiding in Los Angeles. It was during the forced separation that the couple reportedly decided to dissolve their union.

JULIANNE HOUGH FROZEN HER EGGS AS A "PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE", NOT TO EMBARGO

"It really took the shutdown and they were separated for two months to make him realize that it's time to let go," the Laich source said. "He has been happy living alone in nature."

Now, with the proverbial bear on their backs, the exes are said to be in a much better place with their friendship and hope to cultivate that aspect of their story.

"It took them a while to get here, but now they both understand that they shouldn't be spending the rest of their lives together, not as spouses," said the Hough source. "They hope to move forward as deeply loving friends forever who will always support and encourage one another."

Last Friday, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways in a statement to People magazine.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time it took to reach our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We share a great amount of love and mutual respect and will continue to lead with our hearts from there. We kindly ask for your compassion and respect for our privacy in the future."