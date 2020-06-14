Julianne Hough reacts to former Brooks Laich's new hairstyle after announcing division: & # 39; Viking state & # 39;

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich seem to be on good terms after their breakup.

The two recently announced that they are suspending him after two years of marriage, but that does not appear to have had an effect on their friendship.

Laich, 36, showed off her new hairstyle on Instagram on Friday, sharing a photo of a hairdresser cutting her hair in something akin to a mohawk.

"It is always a pleasure to sit in the chair and let my man @ paul_the_barber504 do its magic," wrote the former professional athlete in the caption. "When people put their hearts into their craft, it's not called work, it's called art. I congratulate @ paul_the_barber504 for being in that select group! I appreciate the new look, my man!"

To complete his look, Laich sported a large, bushy beard that covered the lower half of his face.

Many fans praised the new 'do in the comments, and fans were Hough, 31.

"Viking state," he wrote, as Us Weekly noted.

The two had announced their separation in a joint statement to People magazine last May.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time it took to reach our decision to separate," they said. "We share a great deal of love and mutual respect and will continue to lead our hearts from there. We kindly ask for your compassion and respect for our privacy in the future."

Hough and Laich were married in 2017, but rumors of relationship problems escalated after they revealed that they were not quarantined together during the coronavirus outbreak.