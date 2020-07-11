Julio Franco shows a sweet swing at the young age of 61

In case someone asked you, yes, Julio Franco still has it.

A video appeared on Friday showing the former MLB All-Star entering a batting cage and connecting on a field with his sweet swing. Franco is 61 years old and probably has a better swing than some current players.

TIGERS RON GARDENHIRE ADMITS THE DIFFICULTY USING THE MASK IN HEAT, MAY AFFECT COMMUNICATION

Baseball fans on social media reacted to the video, and some even wondered if Franco could have time in the majors today with MLB kicking off the universal designated hitter rule for the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.

Franco made his major league debut in 1982 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He was an All-Star three times for the Texas Rangers and rebounded from one team to another in the later parts of his career.

THE PUSH OF POLANCO; PIRATES RF READY TO BEAT THE INJURY ERROR IN 2020

He last played in the majors for the Atlanta Braves during the 2007 season when he was 48 years old.

However, Franco did not leave the game. He appeared in 2015 as player manager in the Japan Baseball Challenge Semi-Professional League at the age of 56.

"I don't see myself outside of baseball," he told the AP at the time. "I can go fishing, play golf, or go to Starbucks, but at the end of the day, I love baseball and this is what I want to do."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

He added that he wanted to play until he was 66 years old.