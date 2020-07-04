July 4: Is America worth celebrating this year?

The statue's head was decapitated and perched on top of a spike, and much of the rest melted to make 42,000 musket balls for American soldiers.

Historian Erika Doss recently thought about that scene as she watched protesters topple statues of Confederate heroes. Doss, who recounts the 1776 episode in his book, "Memorial Mania," sees a parallel between the colonists who fought against Britain and the protesters protesting against Confederate monuments today.

"They are patriots," says Doss, a professor of American studies at the University of Notre Dame, of today's protesters. "They are seeing the symbols and these visual and martial emblems and icons in their midst and they say this does not represent who we are today."

It's easy to be cynical this July 4 weekend as the United States celebrates its birth. The country seems like a disaster. Racial protests have rocked all major cities. Unemployment has soared. And Americans can't even agree on whether they should wear face masks in the middle of a pandemic.

But what some see as chaos, others see as an explosion of patriotism. They see it in the armies of Americans who took to the streets to protest racism. They see it in companies that are taking unprecedented positions against racial and social injustice.

Even Americans who wear masks for the health of their neighbors are also reasons to wave the flag.

All of these different groups have declared their independence from the symbols and ideas that they have decided to no longer represent, say Doss and others.

They are doing what their ancestors did in 1776, Doss says: "They are reinventing themselves and the nation."

America leans toward justice

Evidence of this reinvention is reflected in the headlines.

Something has changed in the United States when the Mississippi state flag, which bears the cross of the Confederate battle flag, is removed as the popularity of the Black Lives Matter movement rises to a record high. Recent polls suggest that this year's BLM protests, which drew as many as 26 million people, were the largest movement in US history.

Black Lives Matter has been described as everything from a hashtag to a "hate symbol". But the movement has rarely been described as something else: one of the best examples of patriotism in modern America.

Protesters who flooded the streets this spring to protest racism exemplify America's revolutionary spirit just as much as white settlers in powdered wigs, says Melanye Price, a professor at Prairie View A&M University in Texas who specializes in African American politics.

"People screaming in the streets today are no different than Paul Revere screaming 'The Brits Are Coming!' & # 39; & # 39 ;, says Price." It is the American way of expressing criticism of the government and rebelling against oppressive forces. "

Somehow, the protesters who took to the streets this year did a better job of honoring the words of the Declaration of Independence than the Founding Fathers, she says.

Many of our nation's founders were slave owners who treated African Americans as tools for economic gain. When they said, "All men are created equal," that did not include blacks, who did not consider themselves fully human. Nor did they consider women equal.

But blacks pulled concepts from the Declaration of Independence, such as the right to protest, and "made them tools for American citizenship," says Price. "They took the founders' words and beat them in their damn throats."

We have expanded the definition of American hero

It's easy to forget, but the person who became the catalyst for the American Revolution was not a white man. He was half black and half Native American. His name was Crispus Attucks, and he was killed during the Boston Massacre of 1770, an event that triggered the Revolutionary War.

The person who sparked the unprecedented wave of racial protests this year was also a black man. George Floyd, who died while being arrested in May by Minneapolis police, is somehow a modern Attucks, says Jerald Podair, a historian at Lawrence University in Wisconsin.

"Attucks died without knowing what its impact and importance would be, as did George Floyd," says Podair.

History textbooks tell us that American heroes are almost always white men with guns. A reader has to dig to learn about people like Sacagawea, the Native American woman whose language skills and bravery saved the Lewis and Clark expedition of the early 1800s.

However, this year's protests have broadened the definition of what an American hero looks like. Some of the leaders and participants in the Black Lives Matter protests are LGBTQ. The movement is multi-racial and multi-ethnic.

And somehow, these protesters are as tough as their colonial ancestors.

History books love to tell stories of Minutemen, the elite band of Revolutionary War soldiers who were ready at any moment to rush into battle. The Black Lives Matter protesters and others who recently took to the streets to demonstrate were not so different. They risked their lives, often on short notice via text message or social media alert, to demonstrate against racism amid a pandemic.

Age made no difference. Many of those protesters were young, some even too young to vote. They brought rubber bullets to the face and swallowed tear gas. And then they came back the next day, like soldiers.

If you think the characterization is hyperbolic, listen to the words of another American hero who praised millennials, people born between 1981 and 1996, in a recent speech. He said that the country's youth makes him optimistic about the future.

"They don't look much like my generation; in many ways, they are better," he said. "They care so much about their friends, they care about the problems, they question things in a way that I'm not sure the baby boomers question. They will take a stand on the problems."

A speaker? Retired Admiral William McRaven, the Navy SEAL that oversaw the Osama bin Laden raid.

The coronavirus pandemic has also broadened the definition of an American hero. We have learned that courage is not only manifested in a SEAL team raid. It can also be summoned in mundane places like a health clinic, a grocery store, or a meat packing plant.

The pandemic has led many Americans to realize how dependent they are on these service workers, who risk their lives to keep the country running.

Settlers often invoked the term "freedom" to celebrate a form of robust individualism where the government and rules left them alone so they could live their version of freedom. Many modern Americans do the same. But democracy also depends on a shared sense of community, says Podair, the historian at Lawrence University.

"Our life and health depend on the behavior of other people," he says. "We depend on our neighbor, sometimes for food or just to stay healthy, and they on us. Because of the pandemic, the United States is a more democratic nation today than it was in February."

Our country finally faces one of its original sins.

Black Lives Matter protesters can overcome the Founding Fathers in another way: They are forcing the nation to confront their racism.

When Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence, he added language describing the slave trade as a wicked plot by an evil English king to pollute the colonies, Joseph J. Ellis recounts in "Founder Brothers," his Pulitzer Prize-winning book.

That passage, although it was removed by the Continental Congress in the final draft. The issue was so controversial and ingrained in colonial society that many founders thought that abolishing slavery would kill the young nation in its infancy, Ellis wrote.

But a new generation of Americans is determined to do what the Founding Fathers refused to do.

Americans are devouring books on racism, and American corporations are taking a stand against racial injustice. Ordinary people are talking about racism in a new depth that is remarkable, says Doss, the historian.

"It has been very interesting to see how words like white supremacy and imperialism are part of the everyday American vocabulary in ways that they weren't a couple of years ago now," she says.

This change not only happened. It took years of planning and activism.

"A multiracial fusion coalition has changed public opinion in this country, and we have seen a turning point in the past month," says the Rev. William Barber II, winner of the 2018 'Genius' grant from the MacArthur Foundation and president of the Breach repairers, a non-partisan group seeking to build a moral agenda around issues of poverty and racism.

"Many of us have been building this coalition for years, taking on the work of those who came before us," he says. "We never knew when the turning point would come, but we are now at a time when there is a public consensus that the United States must address the legacy of its original sin in systemic racism."

At the same time, there seems to be a marked interest in the white grievance. It is not just the Confederate monuments that are falling. A central political tactic that relies on codified racist appeals may also be beginning to crumble.

In the 1960s, the Republican Party quietly began its "Southern Strategy" of using terms like "forced transportation" and "state rights" to play on racial fears and win the elections. Democrats have also used such appeals, but not to the extent that Republicans have.

But racial dog whistles just don't hunt like they used to. President Trump is offering evidence. He opposes any effort by the US Army to rename bases named after Confederate commanders. He also called Black Lives Matter a "symbol of hatred".

And as of right now, he's losing a lot to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls.

"When we look back, we can see that there was indeed one last presidential election that could be won with white racial resentment, but that election occurred in 2016," Paul Waldman said in a recent column in the Washington Post.

However, protesters in 2020 want more than the end of the racist speech. Barber, for example, has helped launch a Campaign for the Poor and his group plans a series of activities around July 4 this weekend.

"We can't let go of small edge reforms," ​​says Barber. "It is not just a matter of knocking down a flag or banning bottlenecks. We are in a moment that demands a Third Reconstruction to guarantee freedom and fair justice. We must push to become America that has never been."

That kind of America may seem distant at the moment. But we no longer have to look to the Founding Fathers to celebrate the spirit that makes this nation special.

We can look at the faces of the millions of Americans who took to the streets this year to reinvent the nation. We can look at the nurse who takes our temperature, or the other brave essential workers who run buses, deliver groceries, and restock store shelves.

That is the paradox of this Fourth of July. It is a horrible time to be an American. It is a good time to wait for a New America.

All the people who took to the streets this spring are living monuments of a New America, a land that never was, "and still must be."