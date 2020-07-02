July 4 sales are in full swing – see all the deals worth celebrating now

Joss and Main: Get a 15% discount on sale items with the promotion code from July 4 to July 5.

Kirkland: Until July 5, get 50% discount on all outdoor items, spring and summer flowers, patriotic items and more.

Plus lamps: Summer offer offers up to 50% off lighting, ceiling fans, and home décor items.

Leesa: Get up to $ 250 discount on hybrid mattresses and up to $ 350 discount on other mattresses.

Mrs. Campos: Use code FLAG20 to get 20% discount online.

My Sheets Rock: Enjoy a 15% discount on all sheets with the code FIREWORK from July 1 to 5.

Trundle bedding: Get a 20% discount on your purchase of $ 150 or more with the code FIREWORKS.

Nutribullet: Get 20% off site-wide with code FREEDOM20 until July 5.

Only natural pet: Get a 15% discount on Made in USA products, plus free shipping, on orders of $ 99 + with the code USA720.

Our place: The Always Pan has a discount of $ 30 with the code HOMECOOKING.

Oxo: Starting July 1, get a 25% discount on Oxo Brew's 9-cup SCA-certified coffee maker, and get a 20% discount on Oxo POP open containers starting July 3.

Petsmart: This pet retailer offers a host of great deals for cats and dogs, including discounts on litter, treats, food, and more.

Plush beds: Get a 25% discount on the entire site from June 30 to July 6.

Purple: Get free sheets and a premium seat cushion with any mattress purchase during the summer offer.

Rifle Paper Co.: Starting July 2, get 15% discount on orders under $ 50, 20% discount on orders of $ 50 + and 25% discount on orders of $ 100 + (not including the screen).

Rugs.com: Get up to an additional 80% discount on the sale of blowouts from July 4 to July 7.

Saatchi art: Starting July 2, get 15% discount on originals of $ 1500 + with the code REDWHITEBLUE15 and 10% discount on all other originals with the code REDWHITEBLUE10.

Society6: Get 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor, and 20% off everything else

Tempur-pedic: Save on pillows, sheets, and get up to $ 700 off TEMPUR-breeze mattress sets.

The company store: Enjoy a 20% discount on the entire site with the code JULY4SALE20.

The container store: Organize your life with up to 30% discount on customers' favorite storage solutions.

Lock and needle: Spend $ 800 for $ 150 off, or spend $ 1,200 for $ 250 off until July 7.