July 4 Trump Military Air Show Flying from Boston to DC

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's July 4 celebration will host an extensive US military air show over Washington, D.C., but four other cities will receive mini-versions of the air power show on Saturday.

The "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution" will feature military overflights in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore. While the flights are likely to be visible from various parts of the cities, they will take place as Americans deal with mounting cases of COVID-19 and mixed messages about the need for masks and social distancing.

Trump has been criticized for pushing to continue large protests and other public gatherings, such as the upcoming holiday event, despite increased risks of infection.

Overpasses will begin in Boston around 4 p.m., with Air Force and Marine Corps planes flying in five waves. The show will be launched by the Air Force Thunderbirds, followed by B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, F-15 and F-22 fighter jets, and US Marine Corps F-35 fighters. USA

In Boston, they will pass through the city center, approach from the northeast and fly over the United States. Constitution and Fenway Park.

They will then fly to New York City, heading towards the Hudson River around 5 p.m., passing just east of the Statue of Liberty. The plane will arrive in Philadelphia at approximately 5:15 pm, flying over the Independence Hall and Liberty Bell, then will head to Baltimore, where they will arrive at Fort McHenry around 5:30 pm, and then continue south to Washington, DC The planes will fly at about 1,000 feet.

They will then join the largest air show in the country's capital, which will begin around 6:30 p.m. with a demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team and a salute of 21 guns from the 3rd Military Infantry Regiment, known as The Old Guard.

The air show will continue at 7 p.m. and will begin with an Air Force One flyover. The airshow will include a wide range of military fighter jets, bombers, helicopters, cargo planes and oil tankers, and will end with the military's elite demonstration teams, the Navy Blue Angels from the US and Thunderbirds from the Air Force.

The plane will fly into the city from Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia and fly directly over the Ellipse.

The bands of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Air Force will play.

According to the Pentagon, the shows will not cost taxpayers much because the crews of the planes are using the overpasses to meet the road training and competition requirements that would normally take place elsewhere.