July 4 Weather Forecast :: Most of the US to Rise in the 1990s

Check how hot your city is forecast

Temperatures across Texas will rise to more than 100 degrees, with the temperature feeling like dwarfing 103 degrees in the Dallas / Fort Worth and Oklahoma City metro areas, and 108 degrees in places along the Red River.

People should take precautions while celebrating the holidays and make sure they are aware of the signs of heat stroke.

The Gulf Coast will also see heat ratings of 100 degrees, but will get much-needed relief from heavy rains as a storm system moves along the coast toward Florida.