Jumaane Williams' old restaurant had money and city problems: records

During his days as a restaurateur, Public Defender Jumaane Williams accumulated 11 health violations and more than $ 10,000 in New York taxes, and still owes the state after nearly a dozen years, according to public records.

As Public Defender, Williams is the city's second elected official, behind Mayor Bill de Blasio. Many of his progressive and far-left allies urge him to go for the top job in 2021. And his profile has only grown with the Black Lives Matter protests in New York City, where he has emerged as the movement's leader.

But a man who might one day run the city seems to struggle with his own fiscal and legal responsibilities.

Williams' Earth Tonez Cafe in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood opened in early 2008 and closed before the end of the year, but the vegetarian place caused problems for much of that time.

During two inspections in 2008, one in January and one in May, inspectors from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found eleven violations, including kitchen insects, a lost toilet seat, and no valid food service permits, according to records. from the Department.

Inspectors slapped the restaurant with a series of health violations during the first inspection.

"It was observed that the sanitary facilities were not properly maintained in the unisex sanitary facilities of the employees / sponsors at the rear of the establishment with the sanitary seat absent," reads a January violation.

"Sewage and liquid waste are not taken to the sewer or wastewater disposal system to avoid contamination of the facilities," said another.

The May inspection found 15 fruit flies buzzing around food, one of four cases in which inspectors found "facility conditions conducive to pest life," records show.

When health officials showed up in December for a third inspection, Earth Tonez Cafe was closed.

"Like many other small business owners, the Public Defender experienced challenges when he opened a restaurant more than a decade ago, which he has been open to and which many New Yorkers can identify with, including these violations that were addressed at the time. " A spokesman for Williams told The Post.

The restaurant had more than $ 10,000 in state taxes two years ago, according to public records. Today, the amount has dropped to $ 2,151.03 outstanding, according to a spokesman for the New York Tax Department.

The public defender has other money problems. A two-family home he owns in Brooklyn, now in foreclosure, has $ 1,462.03 in delinquent water and sewer charges, according to public records, an increase of more than $ 250 since The Post first reported the charges in March.

At the time, Williams told The Post that the bill and other problems with the house would "be resolved in the foreclosure process."

Williams has also not paid two speeding tickets since 2018, totaling $ 150, records show. He has been arrested for speeding at least 27 times since 2013.

"Financial waste and fiscal irresponsibility are not problems for progressive primary voters," Republican strategist Luke Thompson told the Post.