"Fortune favors the bold" is an overused phrase that remains "overused" for a purpose. Belgian Zoé Wittock could have written another teenage romance similar to coming of age. Instead, the brash filmmaker dares to explore a taboo-defying love story of popcorn oils and industrial lubricants found in concessions. Jumbo. Intimacy is presented as a malleable, still emotional generality, and is attributed to internal pleasures versus external expectations. It's sweet as cotton candy, visually poetic with the neon-saturated exuberance of a carnival, and without a hint of "shame" for someone who feels their mark of happiness. What's wrong with being "strange"?

Jeanne Tantois (Noémie Merlant), an amusement park employee, is more excited than most about the latest attraction at the amusement park: Move It. Customers see a spiny machine that churns the stomach, but Jeanne sees a partner. Margarette (Emmanuelle Bercot) wants her daughter to find sexual arousals with a man who will not cause pain like Margarette's ex-husband. Jeanne hopes that her mother out of touch will approve the unlikely connection. Will society accept Jean and, as she nicknames her Move It, "Jumbo"? Of course, no. Hence Jeanne's spiral towards isolation.

Jeanne's narrative renouncing the temptations of the flesh by flickering lights and buzzing gears is not something Jumbo struggles to sell. Viewers pause as they witness Jeanne's intimate handling of the emotion-seeking contraption, as they might appropriately do. Margarette's visceral discomfort with her daughter's obsession is the cause of contentious disputes. We witness the perspective of society, judging Jeanne for finding comfort somewhere that most do not, but then we are allowed to enter Jeanne's world. Where she lies dizzyingly on the stationary platform as if they were partners crossed by the stars. Interacting through intermittent codes, sharing their external regrets, building a love story with adrenaline screams and accepting analog signals.

Jumbo It is a showcase for actress Noémie Merlant, who finds better chemistry with an inanimate tilt-a-hurl than most artists with human characters. The way Merlant tangles itself inside Jumbo's steel beams and gleaming pistons depicts Jeanne navigating an iron-clad jungle of her own insecurities. Those who disapprove are afraid of what others may say, yet it is not their life that dictates. Jeanne's romance is sweetly moving, deeply emotional, and sometimes a little erotic to accentuate Jeanne's nonsense worship. He is never a fetishist or exploiter, nor does he even play with darkness at the forefront. Merlant's performance is fascinating and heartfelt, while bringing screws and metal scraps to life as a credible love interest. Without a doubt, a testimony to Merlant's obvious and presumed talents.

Cinematographer Thomas Buelens elevates the science fiction elements of Jumbo using dusk as a blank canvas. During the day, "Jumbo" is a theme park landmark with red and white outlines that doesn't surprise with differentiating looks. After dark? The illuminated details of the ride sparkle with a mix of green and red, signaling the answers to Jeanne's questions about color, but they also exude Spelberg's appeal in a Close Encounters of the Third Kind road. For optical purposes and purposes, "Jumbo" could be an interstellar entity sent from some planet where the machines emulate through magnificent light displays in the landing zone. "Jumbo" is infused with vitality, especially once the mucus slides down as the bulbs read blood provide the only illumination, somewhat of a Transformers horror movie that brings home dazzling art at hand.

Having used the word "horror", let us now see how the thematic tangents of Jumbo lapse Under the skin alienation to a swelling climax like "Drive it like you stole it" is triggering amps. Some supporting characters have less to work with basic outer oppression (Bastien Bouillon as Marc, the crush-worthy operations manager), but then there's Hubert (Sam Louwyck), which could have been another random connection for Margarette. Instead, he is the voice of parental reason that we encourage when Jeanne finds herself in need of reassurance. Jumbo It is as inspiring as it can be tragic, but it is all in the name of not apologizing for personal fulfillment. "Who's hurting," Hubert has the guts to exclaim as Margarette and Marc talk about "nonsense." When I emphasize how #TeamHubert I am, I know it is because I am so thankful for how what could have been a disposable child's role opens the last door to unleash Jeanne's strength.

There is no evasion JumboIt is a recognizable rarity. Girl meets Vomitron, develops attachments, and society rejects her because she is related more to "Jumbo" than to humans who are often cruel. Insane? Notably. That is what ensures the role of Noémie Merlant as something wonderful and magnetic. If she is able to heat the relationship in this precarious setting, then you know she is an invincible star (like Portrait of a burning lady It was not enough). Sorry, did I mention that this is also Zoé Wittock's debut? Jumbo it is a fireworks display of cinematic sensationalism that explodes with sentiment, expression and uniqueness that questions why someone in their right mind would strive to be "normal" by conventional standards.