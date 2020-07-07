June 2020 was & # 39; tornado drought & # 39 ;, the fewest tornadoes in the United States in nearly 70 years, according to forecasters

After a destructive spring that made 2020 the deadliest year for tornadoes in nine years, an unusually quiet May continued through June, with some record low activity recorded.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) of the National Weather Service (NWS) said June 2020 had the fewest tornado alerts in recorded history with just six recorded throughout the month. The previous record was eight in 2019.

"While reports of severe weather were closer to normal in June, the tornado drought continued for another record month," he added. SPC said On twitter.

In terms of preliminary tornadoes, the SPC said there were only 50 reported last month, which was the lowest number since 1952.

"This number may increase once official storm data is released, but it will probably not exceed 63 total tornadoes since June 1988," the agency said.

For the tornadoes that formed, there was only one tornado in June that was a significant tornado EF2 size or larger.

According to the SPCThat was the least amount recorded in the month of June since 1950.

Evan Bentley, severe weather meteorologist at SPC, said on Twitter that there were more tornadoes on April 12 and 13, 2020, 140, than in May and June 2020, 115.

"Consecutive months with the fewest recorded tornado alerts and the fewest (significant) signs recorded. That's an incredible tornado drought." he tweeted.

Overall, forecasters said there were 4,044 preliminary reports of bad weather last month, which was below the 2010-2019 average of 4,940 reports.

The only notable event that occurred in June was a rare right, which tracked from eastern Utah to North Dakota and caused the most gusts of wind over 75 mph in one day since at least 2004.

Tornado activity is most likely when strong low-pressure systems draw warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico to the center of the country.

That, plus proper placement of the jet stream, can cause severe weather outbreaks in the plains and the southeast. Those patterns for establishing severe weather outbreaks did not occur in May or June.

On average, about 1,200 tornadoes are reported in the United States each year, more than in any country in the world.

Tornadoes kill about 60 people per year on average, mostly from flying or falling debris. But the actual number can range from single digit to hundreds, depending on the SPC.

