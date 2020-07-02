June Jobs Report: The United States economy created 4.8 million jobs in June. But that's not the whole story

But after two months of rampant growth, the U.S. economy has still lost nearly 14.7 million jobs since February. Although the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% in April, it remains higher than at any other time during the Great Recession.

A full recovery in the labor market is far from certain as long as the US economy remains in its current deep recession. The United States is facing a severe unemployment crisis and millions of people depend on government help to make ends meet.

The Labor Department also reported Thursday that 1.4 million workers, more than expected, applied for unemployment benefits for the first time last week. The number of Americans applying for unemployment for at least two weeks in a row increased slightly to 19.3 million.

For the fourth consecutive month, the Labor Department noted that its data collectors misclassified some workers as "employed not on the job," when they should have been classified as "unemployed on temporary layoff." If it weren't for that issue, the unemployment rate would have been as high as 12.3% in June.

Millions of Americans face difficulties

The pandemic recession came abruptly, but the recovery will not be as fast.

The hospitality and leisure industries in the United States were the most affected by the closure of the pandemic. As the economy reopens, restaurants and bars are making a comeback: They added 1.5 million jobs in June, accounting for 30% of all job gains in the United States last month. However, after two months of job growth, that sector has still lost 3.1 million jobs since February, BLS Commissioner William Beach said in a statement.

Americans face greater uncertainty in the coming months, even as the economy reopens. At the top of the list of concerns is a resurgence of Covid-19 infections. Some parts of the country are already dealing with that, and some states have delayed or paused their reopening plans accordingly. That means it could take even longer for jobs to reappear after shutdown.

Extended unemployment benefits have helped people make ends meet. The US CARES law reinforced benefits at $ 600 per week and allowed workers who are generally not eligible to claim help, such as the self-employed, to file claims.

But the additional $ 600 a week is due in late July unless Congress acts to prolong it. The administration has said that a second round of stimulus checks is possible. The first round paid as much as $ 1,200 for individuals and $ 2,400 for families to eligible individuals. A second stimulus check could be more restrictive.

This recession has created unimaginable difficulties across the country. Nearly 9 million adults have had less food available since the start of the pandemic, and about 3.9 million children live on food shortages, according to the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that the unemployment crisis hit the most vulnerable workers hardest, pointing to low-wage employees as well as women, black and Hispanic workers.

Rent forgiveness and mortgage leniency programs protected people from being evicted from their homes during the peak of the crisis. But these initiatives will also expire at some point, which could create more difficulties for families who are already struggling.

Stay safe

For workers who can already return to their jobs, the biggest concern is safety.

In Nevada, where hospitality and tourism are massive engines of employment and economic activity, workers are afraid to put themselves and their families at risk.

"We are very concerned about the reopening. It is leaving workers very vulnerable," Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, told CNN Business.

On Monday, the union filed a lawsuit against three casino companies in Las Vegas over dangerous working conditions. It requires mandatory face masks as well as regular Covid-19 testing for employees, among other things.

Sure, people are concerned about being unemployed, Argüello-Kline said, but workers with family members at risk cannot simply return to insecure jobs.

Meanwhile, Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in the United States at more than 25% last month. The breakdown by state of the labor market is released two weeks after the main report.