Juneteenth, Ax Handle Saturday and the danger in Trump's racial myopia







However, one thing that stood out was the fact that the words were as clear as a distillation of the president's priorities as possible: After weeks of protesting against anti-black state violence, Trump's biggest concern was the "racism" label. instead of racism itself.

"I don't know what those white people feel in this country, but I can only conclude what they feel about the state of their institutions," the writer said in a 1968 episode of "The Dick Cavett Show." "I don't know if the real estate lobby has anything against blacks, but I know that the real estate lobby keeps me in the ghetto. I don't know if the board of education hates black people, but I know the textbooks they give my children to read and the schools we have to go to. "

Baldwin focused on confronting the evidence of racism, not calming the heart and mind of mid-century white America. Why raise white discomfort at the expense of questioning real and structural oppression? That Trump seems unable to recognize the incredible depths of racism is even more repellent in light of his upcoming rally (the first since the coronavirus pandemic began limiting meetings in March) on June 19, the June 19 holiday. that recognizes the end of American slavery. The event will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city that in 1921 was the site of the massacre of up to 300 black Americans. Trump said the scheduling of his June 15 rally was not on purpose. "It was not done for that reason, but it is an interesting date," he said in a Fox News interview recorded on Thursday. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale defended the date of the rally tweeting Thursday that "like the Lincoln Party, Republicans are proud of what Juneteenth stands for and the Emancipation Proclamation." (It says a lot that the Trump camp must call back before Republican and Democratic parties realign to show civil rights in good faith.) As California Senator Kamala Harris put it on Twitter on Thursday : The rally "is not just a nod to white supremacists: (Trump is) throwing them a welcome party." Additionally, on Thursday, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel announced that Trump will accept the Republican nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, delivering a speech on August 27. (Notably, this measure would ignore the public health guidelines that warn against large gatherings.) Jacksonville has its own history of racial violence: "Ax Handle Saturday". According to the Florida Historical Society, on August 27, 1960, exactly six decades before the President's planned speech, "a group of 200 middle-aged and older white men (some were allegedly also members of the Ku Klux Klan) met in Hemming Park armed with baseball bats and axes. They attacked the protesters who were leading the sit-ins. The violence spread and the white mafia began attacking all African Americans in sight. " The RNC has tried to characterize the scheduled event as a learning opportunity . But it is no less telling of Trump's general racial myopia that he has stepped into the thick grass of another controversy over black Americans. In fact, it is to be expected when racism is seen more as a word to avoid than as an obvious moral failure to eradicate.





