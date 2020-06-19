Juneteenth: what the Juneteenth flag symbolizes

The flag is the brainchild of activist Ben Haith, founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (NJCF). Haith created the flag in 1997 with the help of collaborators, and Boston-based illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf brought her vision to life.
The flag was revised in 2000 to the version we know today, according to the National Juneteenth Observation Foundation. Seven years later, the date "June 19, 1865" was added, commemorating the day Major General of the Union Army, Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told enslaved African-Americans his emancipation.

For two decades, communities across the country have held flag-raising ceremonies on June 19 to celebrate their freedom.

"This country has so many aspects that are spiritual, and I think this flag is of that nature," said Haith. "The idea of ​​design just came through me."

Designing the flag and its symbols was a deliberate process, Haith said. This is what each element of the flag represents.

The star

The white star in the center of the flag has a double meaning, Haith said.

On the one hand, it represents Texas, the lone star state. It was in Galveston in 1865 that Union soldiers informed the country's last slaves that, under the Emancipation Proclamation issued two years earlier, they were free.

But the star also goes beyond Texas, representing the freedom of African Americans in all 50 states.

The outbreak

The burst around the star is inspired by a nova, a term astronomers use to refer to a new star.

On the Juneteenth flag, this represents a new beginning for African Americans in Galveston and across the country.

The arc

The curve that stretches across the flag represents a new horizon: the opportunities and promise that await black Americans.

Colors

Red, white, and blue represents the American flag, a reminder that slaves and their descendants were and are Americans.

June 19, 1865 represents the day that black slaves in Galveston, Texas became Americans under the law.

And while today's African Americans still fight for equality and justice, Haith said those colors symbolize the continued commitment of people in the United States to improve and live up to the American ideal of freedom and justice for all. .

