Juneteenth: what the Juneteenth flag symbolizes





The flag is the brainchild of activist Ben Haith, founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (NJCF). Haith created the flag in 1997 with the help of collaborators, and Boston-based illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf brought her vision to life.

The flag was revised in 2000 to the version we know today, according to the National Juneteenth Observation Foundation. Seven years later, the date "June 19, 1865" was added, commemorating the day Major General of the Union Army, Gordon Granger, arrived in Galveston, Texas, and told enslaved African-Americans his emancipation.

For two decades, communities across the country have held flag-raising ceremonies on June 19 to celebrate their freedom.