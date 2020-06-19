Juneteenth: what the Juneteenth flag symbolizes

For two decades, communities across the country have held flag-raising ceremonies on June 19 to celebrate their freedom.
"This country has so many aspects that are spiritual, and I think this flag is of that nature," said Haith. "The idea of design just came through me."
Designing the flag and its symbols was a deliberate process, Haith said. This is what each element of the flag represents.
The star
The white star in the center of the flag has a double meaning, Haith said.
But the star also goes beyond Texas, representing the freedom of African Americans in all 50 states.
The outbreak
The burst around the star is inspired by a nova, a term astronomers use to refer to a new star.
On the Juneteenth flag, this represents a new beginning for African Americans in Galveston and across the country.
The arc
The curve that stretches across the flag represents a new horizon: the opportunities and promise that await black Americans.
Colors
Red, white, and blue represents the American flag, a reminder that slaves and their descendants were and are Americans.
June 19, 1865 represents the day that black slaves in Galveston, Texas became Americans under the law.
And while today's African Americans still fight for equality and justice, Haith said those colors symbolize the continued commitment of people in the United States to improve and live up to the American ideal of freedom and justice for all. .