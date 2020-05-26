Jungle Boy, Best Friends and more ready for action in tonight's episode of AEW Dark | Newsdio

The latest episode of AEW's latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
The weekly Dark program will feature dark matches from the Dynamite TV event every Wednesday night. The YouTube series is hosted by Tony Schiavone.
All Elite Wrestling released the lineup for the show on Tuesday morning:
Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford
Warlow vs. Mr. Grim
Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Skyler and Brady Peirce
Tony Donati and Faboo Andrade against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
Caleb Konley and Musa vs. SCU
Serpent against Christopher Daniels
Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana
John Silver and Alex Reynolds against natural nightmares
Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler
Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy
Shawn Dean and Alan Angels vs. best friends