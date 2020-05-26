Jungle Boy, Best Friends and more ready for action in tonight's episode of AEW Dark | Newsdio

The latest episode of AEW's latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

The weekly Dark program will feature dark matches from the Dynamite TV event every Wednesday night. The YouTube series is hosted by Tony Schiavone.

All Elite Wrestling released the lineup for the show on Tuesday morning:

Kilynn King vs. Penelope Ford

Warlow vs. Mr. Grim

Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. John Skyler and Brady Peirce

Tony Donati and Faboo Andrade against Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

Caleb Konley and Musa vs. SCU

Serpent against Christopher Daniels

Lee Johnson vs. Colt Cabana

John Silver and Alex Reynolds against natural nightmares

Michael Nakazawa vs. Brandon Cutler

Peter Avalon vs. Jungle Boy

Shawn Dean and Alan Angels vs. best friends