Jurassic dinosaur Allosaurus may have been a cannibal

Brian Engh



Dinosaur cannibalism is not only the most popular name for the metal band, it is also a potential reality of the Jurassic era. Some of the scariest carnivorous dinosaurs in the late Jurassic may have turned to eating their own species, according to a new study examining bite marks in a treasure trove of fossils unearthed in the Midwest. USA

The document, published in the open access journal PLoS One on Wednesday, details a series of fossils discovered in the Mygatt-Moore quarry in Colorado and describes the unusually high proportion of bite marks found in the bones. The quarry contains a variety of late Jurassic dinosaur fossils, dating back to about 150 million years ago.

Studying more than 2,300 bones, a team of paleontologists discovered that almost 29% contained bite marks from theropod dinosaurs, the group of mammoth carnivores that T. rex counts, Spinosaurus and Allosaurus among its ranks. By measuring the bite marks on the fossils, the team concludes that at least two large theropods found at the site, Allosaurus and Ceratosaurus, as well as an even larger carnivore that was not previously discovered at Mygatt-Moore, fed on the carcasses. that were rotting in The Prehistoric World.

The quarry is believed to preserve specimens from an ancient wetland ecosystem, where carcasses were unlikely to quickly disappear into the mud. This gave large predators the opportunity to remove meat from the bone. The team found that many of the bite marks on herbivore bones were found in places where the meat had high nutritional value, which makes sense for large predators.

However, those found in theropod bones were located in regions that provided less nutritional value, suggesting that the gigantic beasts did not attempt to hunt each other, but instead took advantage of the remains. Even more intriguing, the team believes they have uncovered evidence of Allosaurus bite marks on Allosaurus' bones.

That would make him a Jurassic cannibal, and the first evidence of cannibalism in Allosaurus.

"Large theropods like Allosaurus were probably not particularly finicky, especially if their environments no longer had resources," Stephanie Drumheller, a paleontologist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said in a press release. "Sweep and even cannibalism were definitely on the table."

It is an important discovery in the dinosaur world because, as the authors point out, "direct evidence for it in the fossil record is extremely rare."

The team noted that there could be other reasons for the bite marks that are not related to the sweep or cannibalism as well. For example, these creatures may have competed with each other for food, and therefore entered into some dinosaur fights. Some crocodiles today fight each other, leaving huge cuts and marks on the head, tail, and limbs or opponents. However, the team says some of the bite marks are found in places that could only be "reasonably reached" after death or dismemberment.