Jurassic World 3 Will Have A Key Difference To Past Jurassic Park Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion It will have a key difference from all the previous films: it will not settle on an island. Jurassic World 3Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively, along with the original. Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. However, not much is currently known about the plot of Jurassic World 3 except it will be picking up where Jurassic world: fallen kingdom left, with dinosaurs venturing from the ends of Isla Nublar to the world.

The five films within the Jurassic Park The franchise was established on two separate islands: Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. The original Jurassic Parkas well as reboot movies Jurassic world and fallen kingdomIt all took place on Isla Nublar, the main island off the Pacific coast of Central America, where John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) created his theme park filled with genetically modified dinosaurs. Isla Sorna, a neighboring island also known as "Site B" containing the InGen research station where the dinosaur clones were created, is the scene of the aftermath The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. In fallen kingdomHowever, the surviving dinosaurs that were transported to the Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) estate are released from their cages by Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), and head to the mainland, beginning a new Jurassic era.

Unlike the past Jurassic Park Films, Domain will be the first movie in the franchise to part with Jurassic ParkOriginal formula by making dinosaurs explore beyond their controlled environment. With the exception of The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which featured a Tyrannosaurus rex briefly wreaking havoc on the city of San Diego before being returned to Isla Sorna, much of the damage caused by dinosaurs in previous films is generally limited to a single island and has no lasting effect on the outside world. . Instead of following the traditional formula with humans invading the isolated world of dinosaurs, Trevorrow's vision for Domain invert the concept by causing these predators to invade our own habit, mainly in the desert where dinosaurs "you could run in front of your car on a foggy road or invade your camp looking for food. "

Although genetically modified dinosaurs have always posed a threat to the Earth's ecosystem and to the general human population within the Jurassic Park universe, Domain it will be the first film to really develop that concept. We will see how dinosaurs alter the face of our world once it is impossible for them to return to their island. From the last box fallen kingdom features Blue discovering a suburban desert community, Domain can answer a theory raised by Alan Grant in Jurassic Park III: If velociraptors weren't extinct, would they have become the dominant species instead of humans? Not only will there be drastic changes in the change of food within Domain, but recovering the original cast of Jurassic Park It will bring the story to the full circle, emphasizing the moral ramifications for those who participated in the origins of this new Jurassic Age.

By changing the configuration from the traditional island to the mainland, Jurassic World: Dominion It also creates an interesting conflict that cannot be resolved as easily as in previous movies. At the beginning of The lost Worldand the end of Jurassic Park and Jurassic world, the dinosaur clones always destroy any facility they are in and gain dominance over the island, leading the main characters to resolve that the best solution is to leave the site entirely and leave it to the dinosaurs. Similarly, within Jurassic Park IIIAlan Grant and the remaining survivors are saved after the Navy arrives at Isla Sorna and transports them off the island. Unlike the past Jurassic Park In the movies, Grady and Dearing will not be able to solve the dinosaur invasion by simply evacuating the area if the dinosaurs occupy the entire Earth, forcing the main characters to face the consequences of bringing the dinosaurs up to date.

