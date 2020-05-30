Jurassic World Concept Art reveals a never-before-seen hybrid dinosaur

A new Jurassic World concept art shows us another hybrid dinosaur that almost made it to the movie. The art in question was shared by Ian Joyner, who did some design work for the 2015 box office hit. While it was being developed, there was a proposal to have a stegosaurus-triceratops hybrid known as Stegoceratops.

Art sees a yellow and black beast with the body of a stegosaurus, but the head of a triceratops. Interestingly, the man-made creation is seen with a baby, implying that people in the park made multiple versions of the creature or have reproduced it in some way. Ian Joyner had this to say about the artwork in his legend.

RELATED: Sam Neill Thinks Jurassic World 3 Will Resume Filming in July

"Stegoceratops! A hybrid #dinosaur design for #jurassicworld A version of these guys ended up in the mobile game, but here were some early developments for the movie. The very talented Bodin Sterba also made an excellent one that I think they used for the game in yes?

Jurassic world He helped revitalize the Jurassic Park franchise after being inactive for 14 years. The previous entry, Jurassic Park III from 2001, left a lot to be desired and led to a long development process before the fourth installment was finally released. In it, the idea of ​​hybrid dinosaurs is introduced with the Indominous Rex. The creature was created to help generate interest in the park as attendance begins to decline now that the public is used to the dinosaurs they have to offer. T-rex and raptor DNA were used to make the beast and as a result that was not the best idea.

The idea of ​​combining multiple pieces of dinosaur DNA was explored in the 2018 sequel, fallen kingdom. We were introduced to the Indoraptor, which was more or less a smaller, more nimble version of the Indominous Rex. Once again, this experiment ended badly as the killing machine came loose. It remains to be seen whether or not we will see hybrids in the upcoming Jurassic World 3, also known as Jurassic World: Dominion. This Stegoceratops could be reused by director Colin Trevorrow, if desired.

Jurassic world It proved to be hugely successful, with $ 1.67 billion at the global box office. It remains the sixth highest grossing film ever released. Filming began at the end of the current trilogy in February, but production was forced to close in mid-March. Sam Neill, who is returning as Alan Grant, recently expressed that he hopes filming can resume in July. Jurassic World: Dominion will see dinosaurs in the real world, living alongside humans. This was previewed in the live action short Battle at Big Rock, which was released last year. While we wait for that movie to come next year, be sure to check out Ian Joyner's new Instagram concept art.

Topics: Jurassic World, Jurassic Park