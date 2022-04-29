Jurassic World Dominion is coming, and the new trailer is finally here! This movie looks incredible, with gigantic dinosaurs and tons of action.

It’s been a long wait since Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, but it looks like Jurassic World Dominion is going to be worth it! The release date is still a few months away, but we can’t wait to see more.

The plotline of the ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

The ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is still under wraps, but from the trailer, it looks like the dinosaurs are on the loose and causing havoc.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Jurassic World’s Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, with Jeff Goldblum also reprising his role as Ian Malcolm. The Jurassic World Dominion trailer is packed with action and excitement, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest news and information about Jurassic World Dominion as it becomes available.

Names of the characters in ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Sam Neill as Alan Grant

Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm

Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole

Scott Haze

Dichen Lachman

Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez

Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Omar Sy as Barry Sembène

DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Elva Trill as Charlotte Lockwood

Dimitri ‘Vegas’ Thivaios

Varada Sethu as Shira

Gigantic Giga Action in the Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

Excitement is an upcoming film directed by Colin Trevorrow. The screenplay was written by Emily Carmichael, Jurassic World franchise creator Derek Connolly, and Trevorrow, from a story by Trevorrow and Connolly.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and DeWanda Wise. The first Jurassic World Dominion trailer has finally arrived, and it’s full of the gigantic Giga action and excitement that fans have been waiting for. The film looks like it will be packed with non-stop thrills, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. Jurassic World Dominion is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.

The iconic Jurassic Park trio returns in Jurassic Globe Dominion as dinosaurs conquer the world

The Jurassic World Dominion trailer gives us our first look at the return of Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. The iconic trio will be joined by new cast members like DeWanda Wise, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and Isabella Sermon. The long-awaited trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion has finally arrived and it looks like the movie is going to be everything we hoped for and more. The Jurassic World franchise is one of the most popular movie franchises of all time. The first Jurassic Park movie was released in 1993 and became an instant classic.

The movies have since grossed over $US billion at the box office.

The Jurassic World Dominion trailer was released on Thursday and it looks like the movie is going to be another blockbuster hit.

What do you think of the Jurassic World Dominion trailer? Are you excited about the movie?