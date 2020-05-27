Jurassic World Twitter Watch Party is happening on Friday for National Dinosaur Day

In honor of its mega attraction Jurassic World – The Ride, Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates National Dinosaur Day with a Jurassic World Watch party on Twitter on Friday, May 29 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Fans are invited to screen their personal copy of the film as they engage with other fans through Universal Studios Hollywood Twitter Account. Fans are also invited to recreate Isla Nu-Bar's favorite cocktail recipes while participating online in real time.

In Jurassic world, are twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now has a fully functioning dinosaur theme park, Jurassic world, as originally planned by John Hammond.

To help toast the celebration, and for the first time, Universal Studios Hollywood shares some favorite cocktail recipes from the popular Nu-Bar Island, located along the promenade. Fans can view exclusive recipes for Tiki Tai, Bird of Paradise, and a non-alcoholic Mai Tai on the Universal Studios Hollywood website. This unique opportunity is part of #UniversalAtHomeDesigned to deliver meaningful theme park experiences to guests during this period of home stay. We are as eager as you to return to the park and experience all things Jurassic world again, but until that time comes, we could also try to relax and enjoy a fresh cocktail or two.

With everything we know about Jurassic World 3 leaking as production approaches, overkill for the Jurassic world The film franchise is at its highest point. What better way to celebrate National Dinosaur Day than with a Twitter observation party to Jurassic world?

Join us on May 29 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST like us #UniversalAtHome observing @World Jurassic! Tweet with us using #JurassicWorldWatchParty. Get your digital copy of the movie at https://t.co/jQKj9i2FHC. pic.twitter.com/uv55FD9qx0 – Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) May 22, 2020

While you can't make genetically modified dinosaurs at home, now you can #UniversalAtHome with your favorite Jurassic World tiki cocktails. Health! RECIPE: Tasty Tiki drinks from Nu-Bar Island: https://t.co/qmGMSv5h7Npic.twitter.com/UqwDaliHVt – Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) May 26, 2020