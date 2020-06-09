Jussie Smollett Cites Protests In Legal Battle, Claims Police Misconduct Is Covert By Refusing To Give Documents

Jussie Smollett, who has been battling the City of Chicago's $ 130,000 lawsuit over the costs of an investigation into what officials alleged was a false attack on himself, is now turning things around for the police force of the city.

In court documents filed by the former "Empire" star on Friday and obtained by Fox News on Monday, Smollett attempted to use the ongoing global protests against police brutality and systemic racial injustice to signal questions he had in his own case, specifically, the expulsion of Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson last year. Smollett said he deserved an explanation for Johnson's departure, since the former senior police officer was involved in Smollett's case early on.

"As we see millions of people across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the city, by refusing to submit requested documents, chooses to actively resist a citizen's legal efforts to reveal the dishonesty, directly related to the charges against him, Across the department, including the police superintendent who oversaw and publicly commented on the investigation into Mr. Smollett's report of a hate crime and vicious assault, "read Smollett's motion to the city to produce documents about Johnson's firing.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT JUSTICE NOT GUILTY IN COURT FOR NEW CHARGES RELATED TO SOME ATTACK OF HATE CRIME

"In fact, the city's opposition to the motion to compel places the cart before the horse and largely does not appreciate that this case remains in the discovery phase," the presentation continued. "The allegations are not proven facts, but the city incorrectly assumes that it has already shown that Mr. Smollett made false statements to CPD."

JUSSIE SMOLLETT MAKES RARE PUBLIC COMMENTS AMONG NEW CHARGES

Investigators in Chicago said Smollett lied about the alleged racist and homophobic attack on him in January 2019. Since then, officials have fought the Smollett team's push to release documents related to Johnson's firing.

Smollett's legal team also argued in the recent filing that the city went through the trouble of "belittling Mr. Smollett by characterizing his discovery requests as an attempt to" muddy the waters "" about three times in opposition, adding that "it is ironic that, among other things, the city stepped in and attached a letter from Mr. Smollett's attorney in the previous criminal matter, unrelated to the instant motion."

In his effort, Smollett claimed that the City of Chicago "noticeably omits the role of people in the CPD which concluded that Mr. Smollett allegedly made false statements to the CPD." He further stated that the city stated "related Smollett is being tried, not Eddie Johnson", as a premise to oppose the motion to compel, the city incorrectly seeks to reduce the scope of information that can be discovered. "

In January 2019, Smollett claimed that he, an openly gay black man, was attacked in Chicago by two masked men who beat him, tied a rope around his neck, and insulted him with racist and homophobic insults.

Chicago police later said the attack was organized, and Smollett was accused of making a false report. Those original charges were later dropped in March 2019 with little explanation by prosecutors, angering police officers and then-mayor Rahm Emanuel.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT INDICATED IN 6 ACCOUNTS FOR ALLEGING TO LIE TO THE POLICE ON ATTACK CLAIMS

The 37-year-old actor and record artist was indicted by a grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct last February.

The city has required the actor to reimburse the police department for the $ 130,000 spent investigating the alleged attack, as well as other costs that reportedly totaled close to $ 500,000.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT SUE THE CITY OF CHICAGO FOR A MALICIOUS PROSECTION

Smollett has maintained her innocence since the alleged attack was first reported last year.