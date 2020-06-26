Justice Department denies granting Roger Stone special treatment in support of his request to delay prison sentence







In a filing Thursday night, the Justice Department says it agrees with the request because federal prosecutors are allowing all defendants who are not at risk of fleeing to delay their prison terms during the pandemic.

"The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has consistently met" this standard for deferrals, the filing says. "For that reason, and for that reason alone, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia does not object to Stone's motion of a 60-day delay.

Prosecutors note that this nationwide guide was established by Attorney General William Barr and has been in effect since the end of March, when the coronavirus began to spread rapidly throughout the United States.

For now, Stone is scheduled to appear in federal prison next Tuesday. He requested a 60-day extension, which, if granted, means he would need to voluntarily surrender on September 3.