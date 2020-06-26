Justice Department denies granting Roger Stone special treatment in support of his request to delay prison sentence

In a filing Thursday night, the Justice Department says it agrees with the request because federal prosecutors are allowing all defendants who are not at risk of fleeing to delay their prison terms during the pandemic.
"The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has consistently met" this standard for deferrals, the filing says. "For that reason, and for that reason alone, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia does not object to Stone's motion of a 60-day delay.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson has yet to comment on Stone's request.
He is supposed to serve his sentence in a federal medium security prison in Jesup, Georgia.
Earlier this week, Stone formally requested the 60-day extension, citing concerns about the pandemic. His lawyers said he has "serious health problems" and that it would be "deadly" for Stone to begin his prison sentence while the coronavirus was still in full swing in the country.
Rather than quickly approve of Stone's motion, which was not opposed by the Justice Department, Jackson demanded more information from prosecutors about his correspondence with Stone's team and about the status of the virus outbreak in prison.
The Justice Department said Thursday that there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Georgia federal prison, where Stone will serve his sentence. In a previous presentation, Stone said 25 tests had been conducted at the facility. The Justice Department says this was done as a precautionary measure for inmates about to be released, and all the tests came back negative.
In the new filing, the Justice Department explicitly denied trying to "exert any influence" on whether the Bureau of Prisons postponed or adjusted the date of Stone's surrender.