Justice Department Doubts Proof Of Michael Flynn's Guilt Due To FBI Handwritten Notes





Prosecutors, in a 49-page legal report, described why they now believe the Justice Department can no longer prove Flynn's guilt in lying for lying to the FBI at trial. They also said that Flynn should not face perjury consequences for admitting his guilt under oath and then rejecting his admissions.

Prosecutors' argument on Wednesday centers on how closely the FBI's final memoranda documenting Flynn's 2017 interview with investigators adhere to what was actually said. Prosecutors note that FBI agents had not included in the initial handwritten notes exactly what they asked Flynn and what he replied when he lied, hinting that this is a substantial problem for the case, but they also noted that it would not normally be a problem. important.

Wednesday's reveal is the latest in the dramatic battle over the Flynn case. Trump's first national security adviser twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. This year, he moved to withdraw his statement, now claiming innocence, and the Justice Department moved to drop the case entirely, determining that Flynn should not have been investigated when questioned, and thus judged that his lies were not "materials" ".

Flynn and the Justice Department must appear before their trial judge at a hearing in July because the judge has hesitated to dismiss the case, and an appeals court is weighing the authority of trial judge Emmet Sullivan of the Court. DC District.