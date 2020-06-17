Justice Department Doubts Proof Of Michael Flynn's Guilt Due To FBI Handwritten Notes

Prosecutors' argument on Wednesday centers on how closely the FBI's final memoranda documenting Flynn's 2017 interview with investigators adhere to what was actually said. Prosecutors note that FBI agents had not included in the initial handwritten notes exactly what they asked Flynn and what he replied when he lied, hinting that this is a substantial problem for the case, but they also noted that it would not normally be a problem. important.
Wednesday's reveal is the latest in the dramatic battle over the Flynn case. Trump's first national security adviser twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. This year, he moved to withdraw his statement, now claiming innocence, and the Justice Department moved to drop the case entirely, determining that Flynn should not have been investigated when questioned, and thus judged that his lies were not "materials" ".
Flynn and the Justice Department must appear before their trial judge at a hearing in July because the judge has hesitated to dismiss the case, and an appeals court is weighing the authority of trial judge Emmet Sullivan of the Court. DC District.
The Justice Department also goes on to argue that only his decision-making is important to the prosecution, and that Sullivan has no authority to keep the case alive if the department wants it dismissed.
"The interview was not recorded and the final FD-302 includes two cases in which the agents failed to record a critical question and answer in their handwritten notes: (1) that the agents asked Flynn if he remembered a conversation on the that Kislyak stated that Russia had taken the incoming administration's position into account in responding to the sanctions, and Flynn stated that he did not recall such a conversation; and (2) that the agents asked if Kislyak described any Russian response to his request, and Flynn Kislyak said no, "the Justice Department filing said Wednesday.
"While such discrepancies would not always be significant, given the other evidence and important impeachment materials on key witnesses, he raised another reason to doubt the government's ability to present his case beyond reasonable doubt before a jury in the circumstances of this case, "added the presentation.
Even with a firm stand in support of Flynn, an approach that sparked a political backlash in the legal and national security communities, the Justice Department defended the work of its prosecutors on Wednesday. Flynn has accused them of misconduct. But in a footnote to Wednesday's filing, prosecutors in the DC Federal Attorney's office wrote that Flynn's misconduct "the allegations are unfounded and provide no basis to challenge prosecutors in the US Attorney's Office. United States of DC ".
Flynn's lawyers even end their presentation with a lengthy quote from an opinion by Gleeson from when he was a federal judge.
"There should never have been so much as an investigation, let alone a murder for the impeachment of General Flynn, a distinguished patriot of thirty-three years of exemplary service in full devotion to this country," Flynn's attorneys wrote Wednesday.