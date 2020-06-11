Justice Department reveals surprising details of riot arrests, including helicopter laser attacks and arson

The Justice Department revealed Wednesday that it has charged dozens of people across the country with a string of federal crimes related to riots in the wake of George Floyd's custody death. The charges include impersonating a US Marshal. USA In Orlando, arson from a police compound in Minneapolis and pointing a green laser pointer at an FBI plane in Milwaukee.

The crackdown occurs when President Trump has repeated demanded a return to "LAW AND REQUEST" in the country. Attorney General Bill Barr exclusively told Fox News this week that "focused" investigations of the left-wing Antifa are underway, as well as a review of the role of right-wing groups.

The Justice Department specifically released a document, obtained by Fox News, that describes in great detail how some of the arrests were made amid the chaos.

For example, 23-year-old Branden Michael Wolfe was seen on June 3 "wearing bulletproof vests and a police seat belt and carrying a cane" while trying to break into a home improvement store. Wolfe had previously worked as a security guard at the store, but was "fired later that day after referring to social media posts about the theft of items from the Third Precinct," the Justice Department said.

Following his arrest, Wolfe allegedly carried several stolen items from the Third Precinct, including "body armor, a police service belt with handcuffs, an earpiece, cane, and knife," and Wolfe's name was "handwritten on duct tape. for conduits at the rear of the armature. " Authorities later recovered a "riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police overdose kit" from Wolfe. He allegedly confessed to throwing a barrel into the fire at the police station.

Meanwhile, in Orlando on May 31, John Wesley Mobley, Jr., 36, was "forced to stop his vehicle due to protesters passing by," the Justice Department said. At the time, authorities said, Mobley got out of the car and pulled out "what appeared to be a law enforcement badge, waved at the protesters and said something like" Do you want to be arrested? Do you want to go to jail? "" In response, a protester allegedly replied, "He's a marshal!"

Officers later heard that Mobley was causing a riot with a pistol to his waist and arrested him. He was allegedly holding a BB pistol replica of a Glock pistol, not a real firearm, as well as metal handcuffs and a silver plaque with the words "Marshal of the United States." He has two previous convictions for impersonating the police.

In St. Louis, the feds used social media forensics to locate 19-year-old Devante Coffie, who allegedly broke into the Southside pawn shop and stole 32 pistols and two long guns. Coffie "was cut into the broken glass of the window that had been used to enter the building," the Justice Department said.

Investigators identified Coffie after "monitoring social media in an attempt to find information about the robbery," authorities said. "He was not only trying to sell firearms on social media, but also a video showed that Coffie's hands had multiple bandages. At the time of his arrest, Coffie had one of the stolen firearms from the Stole".

On the other hand, Matthew Michanowicz allegedly placed a "homemade explosives backpack in the center" of Pittsburgh; Charles Anthony Pittman is charged with arson of the Fayetteville Historic Market House in North Carolina; and Zachary Alexander Karas allegedly owned Molotov cocktails in La Mesa, California.

In Utah, Jackson Stuart Tamowski Patton, 26, of Salt Lake City, is accused of setting fire to a Salt Lake City Police Department vehicle during protests. In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Terry Lemond Dorsey, Kenyatta Sheire Huggins, and Shamyrin Djhodi Johnson were booked in arson fires in area businesses.

Also on the list were two New York City attorneys charged with the fire bomb from a New York City police cruiser: human rights lawyer Urooj Rahman and Pryor Cashman's associate Colinford Mattis. They are accused of causing fire and explosive damage to a police vehicle and of aiding and abetting that damage, respectively.

Fox News reported that Salmah Rizvi, an associate at the Ropes & Gray law firm and a former intelligence official in the Obama administration, had rescued one of the suspected attackers. But both Mattis and Rahman were detained by an appeals court soon after.

As the Justice Department moved to prosecute the alleged protesters, New York state officials announced Wednesday that Loretta Lynch, who served as attorney general in the President Obama administration from 2015 to 2017, "will help guide and endorse "the authorities' ongoing investigation into New York Police interactions with the public in the wake of Floyd's protests.

The move came despite concerns about the numerous consent decrees that the Lynch Department of Justice (DOJ) arranged with police departments, which observers say increased crime rates by discouraging police surveillance and causing police Police will withdraw from dangerous neighborhoods.

Consent decrees claimed that numerous police departments across the country were involved in systemic racism. However, critics said the Justice Department improperly concluded that the disparate enforcement numbers were necessarily evidence of police racism.

"There is no greater government responsibility than the protection of its citizens," Lynch said in a statement. “It is time to review recent events to ensure that all New Yorkers receive truly equal protection under the law. I look forward to working with Attorney General (Letitia) James and her excellent team on these important issues. "

Amid protests for the past two weeks, some NYPD officers have been run over by cars, shot and stabbed; Others have analyzed the actions that were widely disseminated, and, in some cases, largely published on social media.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio at one point asked an officer to be fired when a short video showed him brandishing a weapon at protesters; Then a full video appeared showing that the officer's supervisor had just been hit by a brick.

The mayor initially defended other filmed officers by driving through protesters who were attacking their police vehicles before calling for an investigation. And a New York police officer was charged with assault for pushing a woman to the ground.

The episodes in New York and across the country occurred when President Trump called for police reforms, while some Democrats and the Black Lives Matter group want the full outlay from police departments.