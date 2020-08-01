Justice Department Schedules Two More Federal Executions

Two more federal executions are slated for the end of September, bringing the number to seven since the federal government resumed lethal injections last month after a break of nearly 20 years.

Christopher Andre Vialva and William Emmett LeCroy are convicted murderers at the Federal Maximum Prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Justice Department put his executions on the calendar on Friday night, The Associated Press reported. The penitentiary carried out three executions in July and has two scheduled for this month.

Vialva, 40, came to death row for the kidnapping and murder of two Iowa youth ministers in her home state of Texas. He is the first black inmate to be executed since federal executions resumed this summer. LeCroy, 50, of Georgia, raped and killed a 30-year-old nurse in 2001.

Former white supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee, Wesley Purkey, and Dustin Honken were executed in July. They were all convicted of brutal murder of children, the AP reported.

Executions scheduled for August are Lezmond Mitchell, the only Native American on federal death row, Keith Dwayne Nelson. Both were convicted of killing children.

From 1927 to 2003, the government executed 37 federal prisoners, including Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, for passing nuclear secrets to the Soviets, according to figures from the Death Penalty Information Center.

The Justice Department did not carry out executions from 1963 to 2001 and only killed three inmates between 2001 and 2003. One was Oklahoma City terrorist Timothy McVeigh in 2001.