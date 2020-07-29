Justice Department spokeswoman regrets Barr's hearing is a "missed opportunity" for Americans

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec told "Hannity" Tuesday that the contentious hearing of the House Judiciary Committee with Attorney General William Barr represented "a missed opportunity for the American people."

"There are many Americans who want to know more about why the attorney general made certain decisions he made and took some of the actions he took," Kupec told host Sean Hannity, "and the attorney general was prepared to answer those questions. today ".

"I think we all would like to 'reclaim this day'," he said earlier in the interview, referring to Democrats on the panel "reclaiming their time" during the hearing, apparently to prevent Barr from fully answering the questions. .

During an exchange, Rep. Madeleine Dean, Democrat of Pennsylvania, interrupted Barr saying, "I didn't ask you a question, sir."

"I would ask you to please refrain from interrupting me," he continued, and then warned the attorney general for his "disrespect."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During another exchange, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, asked President Jerrold Nadler of New York to give him a few extra minutes to speak and blamed Barr for "talking about [his] time."

Kupec said Barr had been preparing for this hearing for "weeks," but was unable to provide substantial or substantial testimony because he was unable to respond to statements or questions.

"The only conclusion I can draw, at least from that, and you may realize, there is not there, there," he said. "There are no bodies buried, there are no scandals like the ones the media has been producing for some time."