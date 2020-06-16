Justice Department sues John Bolton in federal court to block publication of upcoming book

The Justice Department filed a complaint in federal court Tuesday about former national security adviser John Bolton's new book about his time at the Trump White House.

The complaint argues that Bolton submitted his book, "The Room Where It Happened," for publication without first obtaining government permission through the pre-publication review process and that the book contains classified information.

The Justice Department wants the court to issue an order to Bolton "to notify his publisher that he was not authorized to reveal" The room where it happened "because he has not completed the pre-publication review and because it contains classified information" and that its publisher delaying the release of the book. The book is slated to hit stores next week.

The Trump administration has long argued that a manuscript of Bolton's memoirs contained classified information, but that the way the material was woven into the narrative would make traditional "scrubbing" impossible.

Sources told Fox News that the classified information was "an integral part" of the entire story.

The memoirs are expected to state that Trump's "transgressions" went far beyond the Ukraine saga that led to his impeachment and alleged that the "re-election calculations" drove the president's main decisions, according to a press release from the book.

"This is the book that Donald Trump does not want you to read," the statement said.

Drawn from his personal participation in key events, and full of perspective and humor, Bolton covers a variety of topics: chaos in the White House, of course, but also evaluations of the main actors, the inconsistent and dispersed decision-making process of the President, and his dealings with allies and enemies alike, from China, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Iran, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, "the book's publisher said in a statement.

Bolton's attorney said last week that publication of the memoirs will continue as planned on June 23 and accused the White House of unfairly trying to keep it on ice.

Lawyer Charles Cooper wrote in The Wall Street Journal that White House lawyers have delayed the process because "President Trump simply does not want John Bolton to publish his book."

"This is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censure Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of utmost public importance," Cooper continued. "This attempt will not be successful, and Mr. Bolton's book will be published on June 23."

Leaked passages from the manuscript rocked Washington amid Trump's impeachment. Included was the revelation that Bolton said Trump told him he was conditioning the release of military aid to Ukraine on whether the Ukrainian government would help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Young Biden had been paid by a gas company in Ukraine to serve as a board member.

Bolton initially submitted the transcript as required to Ellen Knight, senior director of the National Security Council, for pre-publication review of materials written by NSC staff on December 30, according to Cooper.

"What followed was perhaps the most extensive and intensive prepublication review in NSC history," Cooper wrote. "Mr. Bolton and Mrs. Knight spent nearly four months reviewing the nearly 500-page manuscript four times, often line by line."

Cooper said that at the end of the test, Knight told Bolton on April 27, "that's the last edition I really have to provide him with."

However, when Mr. Bolton asked when he would receive the letter confirming that the book had been approved, Knight replied cryptically that his "interaction" with unidentified others in the White House about the book had been "very delicate" and that There were "some internal considerations of the process to work," Cooper wrote.

Bolton was removed from his role as a national security adviser last September, when the president tweeted that he had fired Bolton, alleging that he "totally disagreed" with his suggestions on a variety of issues.

But Bolton quickly challenged Trump's version of events and told Fox News that he offered to resign after the White House sidelined him in high-level discussions about military involvement in Afghanistan.

Bill Mears of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.