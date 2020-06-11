Justice Department to Give Nearly $ 10 Million in Counter-Terrorism Funds to Parkland Shooting Victims

The Justice Department's Office for Crime Victims (DOJ) announced Wednesday that it has awarded $ 9.8 million in funds to help victims of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The grant will provide funds from the Counter-Terrorism and Emergency Assistance Program to the Florida Department of Legal Affairs Division of Victim Services and Criminal Justice programs for victims of the shooting. Funding will also reimburse "key agencies" that provided immediate services.

"More than two years after 17 innocent lives were violently cut, the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas is still as senseless as it is painful," Deputy Justice Department Deputy Director General Katharine T. Sullivan said Wednesday.

"We open our hearts and pledge our continued support to the families of the victims, to the brave first responders who arrived on the scene that terrible day, and to the entire Parkland community."

Fourteen students and three staff members were shot dead, and 17 others were wounded during one of the deadliest school shootings in the history of the United States.

The funds are also intended for students, families, staff and first responders who survived the shooting to help with "ongoing evidence-based and evidence-based recovery and recovery services."

Crime Victims Office Director Jessica E. Hart said she had met with the families of the shooting victims when she served as public liaison for the department.

"The loss of so many young lives in a place dedicated to the pursuit of learning is indescribable," said Hart. "My heart remains with them and with all the victims whose lives will be affected by this reprehensible crime."

"I hope this funding helps continue the vital work of serving victims and restoring communities in memory of all who were taken from us that day," added Hart.