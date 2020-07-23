Justice Department to Monitor Federal Use of Force in Portland and Washington

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a statement that his review of law enforcement would include an examination of the instructions they received and their compliance with policies regarding proper identification, as well as the use of chemical agents.

The announcement followed the outrage of the public and key Congressional Democrats, who had demanded the inspector's overhaul.

The violent crackdown on a peaceful protest outside the White House last month marked one of the darkest moments of the Trump presidency.

This story is breaking and will be updated.