Justice Department whistleblower to testify that Barr's personal anti-marijuana sentiment fueled cannabis industry investigations





According to testimony released Tuesday, John Elias, a career department employee, will highlight Barr's perceived motivations behind the department's multiple investigations into mergers in the cannabis industry.

He claims that 29% of the Antitrust Division's fusion probes went to the cannabis industry, citing Barr's explanation for conducting such an investigation in March 2019.

"Rejecting the analysis of career personnel, Attorney General Barr ordered the Antitrust Division to issue Second Request subpoenas," Elias said, referring to the division's most comprehensive type of merger investigation. "The reason for doing so focused not on an antitrust analysis, but because he did not like the nature of his underlying business."

Together, the accounts of Elias and Mueller's team attorney Aaron Zelinsky, who will also appear on Wednesday, to testify that lifelong adviser Roger Stone was "treated differently than any other defendant because of his relationship with the President, "they tell a consistent story of notable political abuse across the Justice Department. The two accounts are mutually reinforcing, despite coming from two separate Justice Department teams supervised by different political representatives.

Elias also suggests that several people in the division were aware of Barr's anti-cannabis proclivities, and that in many cases department staff documented that the mergers seemed "unlikely to raise significant competitive concerns." During a full staff meeting in September 2019, Deputy Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the Antitrust Division, "acknowledged that the investigations were motivated by the fact that the cannabis industry is unpopular" on the fifth floor ", a reference to Attorney General Barr's offices in the Justice Department headquarters building, "Elias wrote. "Personal aversion to the industry is not an adequate basis on which to base an antitrust investigation." Elias's testimony also claims that the Justice Department launched an antitrust investigation in August 2019 after President Donald Trump tweeted his anger at an agreement reached between automakers and California to comply with stricter emissions standards despite of the Trump administration's plans to repeal the rules. "The day after the tweets, the political leadership of the Antitrust Division instructed staff to initiate an investigation that day," Elias wrote. During a meeting of all staff in September, Delrahim "stated that the staff was not rushed to start the investigation," Elias added. "That representation conflicted with the memory of a staff member who had helped with the opening memo." The memorandum that initiated the investigation did not include a recommendation from the staff, "was generated by the Division's policy staff, which does not conduct such compliance investigations," and indicated that the staff "had not fully examined the public record." wrote. In addition, Delrahim continued the investigation despite the fact that "law enforcement personnel requested time to conduct their own analysis and requested a delay in making the investigation public," Elias said.

