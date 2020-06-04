Justice for George Floyd is one step closer (Opinion)

Even if the jury doesn't convict on the higher charge (second-degree murder), you can still find Chauvin guilty of one or both of these lesser charges. He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The other three officers now face charges of complicit responsibility for aiding and abetting Chauvin to commit second-degree murder and murder. Under Minnesota law, anyone who helps another to commit a crime is guilty, as if he committed the crime with his own hands. In a sense, these charges will be more difficult to prove than the charges against Chauvin, because Chauvin's conduct is more direct and will be more palpable before a jury. But, in another sense, the bar is lower; if prosecutors can prove that the other officers knowingly helped Chauvin, even in some small way, they too are guilty. A new video it appears to show two of the other officers also kneeling over Floyd.

He is right. We have not yet heard what the defenses will be, but rest assured that each defendant will have a lawyer capable of fighting every inch of the way. First instance juries are inherently unpredictable; Anyone who tells you that there is a trial is a sure thing, they have never tried a case.

There is still a long way to go. The next case will go to a grand jury, followed by a pretrial discovery and motions, and finally a trial. Justice is still on the way. Still, Wednesday's loading decisions are an important step toward that ultimate goal.