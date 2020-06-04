Justice for George Floyd is one step closer (Opinion)

County level prosecutors originally charged Chauvin last week with third degree murder, in a complaint that was subtly riddled inexplicable statements and omissions. Third-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 25 years and requires evidence that the defendant committed an act "eminently dangerous to others and evidencing a depraved mind, regardless of human life." In other words, a third-degree charge requires prosecutors to demonstrate that Chauvin acted recklessly and dangerously, without necessarily intending to kill Floyd.
Ellison took over the case soon after, reportedly in "The urgency of Floyd's family, community activists, and some members of the Minneapolis City Council." and has now addressed a deficiency in the original complaint by accusing Chauvin of a more serious problem second degree murder account, which carries a possible sentence of 40 years. Ellison used a clever tactic here in charging what is known as "serious murder". That means that the defendant intentionally committed a serious crime, here, assault, and that it resulted in death. Therefore, prosecutors must demonstrate that Chauvin intentionally assaulted Floyd, but not necessarily that Chauvin intended to kill him.
The publicly available evidence seems sufficient to support this charge. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including three full minutes after Floyd stopped moving and almost two minutes after apparently "ceas (ed) to breathe or speak". During the more than eight minutes, Floyd audibly stated, "I can't breathe," "Mom." "Do not kill me" and "I'm about to die." I believe the evidence is sufficient to show an intentional murder, and all that the prosecution must establish here is an intentional assault, resulting in death.
Even if the jury doesn't convict on the higher charge (second-degree murder), you can still find Chauvin guilty of one or both of these lesser charges. He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
The other three officers now face charges of complicit responsibility for aiding and abetting Chauvin to commit second-degree murder and murder. Under Minnesota law, anyone who helps another to commit a crime is guilty, as if he committed the crime with his own hands. In a sense, these charges will be more difficult to prove than the charges against Chauvin, because Chauvin's conduct is more direct and will be more palpable before a jury. But, in another sense, the bar is lower; if prosecutors can prove that the other officers knowingly helped Chauvin, even in some small way, they too are guilty. A new video it appears to show two of the other officers also kneeling over Floyd.
Ellison correctly pointed out that proving the case will not be easy and "Winning a conviction will be difficult."
He is right. We have not yet heard what the defenses will be, but rest assured that each defendant will have a lawyer capable of fighting every inch of the way. First instance juries are inherently unpredictable; Anyone who tells you that there is a trial is a sure thing, they have never tried a case.
There is still a long way to go. The next case will go to a grand jury, followed by a pretrial discovery and motions, and finally a trial. Justice is still on the way. Still, Wednesday's loading decisions are an important step toward that ultimate goal.