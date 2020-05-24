Justice League court Snyder to feature Supergirl

Given that he recently claimed that up to 75% of the film will be images we've never seen before, Zack Snyder's cut League of Justice It already seems to have enough plot threads to resolve without the possibility of introducing more. However, the time of the filmmaker at the head of the DCEU was not exactly characterized by light and windy stories, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in particular, packed with enough content to fill three movies, and now that he finally had a chance to realize his original vision, he could also go bankrupt.

At a recent surveillance party for Iron ManSnyder confirmed that glimpsing an open capsule on the Kryptonian ship was a deliberate nod to his plans to expand mythology and ultimately introduce Supergirl to the shared universe, despite the fact that she had already denied the same thing two years earlier.

There have already been reports that the main members of the League of Justice the cast will return for Snyder Cut to record an additional dialogue or even record some new images. And although we still do not know all the details of what we will see yet, we have now heard from our sources, the same ones that told us that both the Snyder Court and Dark justice league the show was heading to HBO Max long before it was confirmed, as the current plan is for Supergirl to appear for a cameo in the movie.

According to our information, the director intends to include Supergirl and, although the role has not yet been chosen, the studio is looking at Elle Fanning to play Kara Zor-El. It's unclear if they've already addressed her or if she would even have time to take on the role, but that's what they want for the role and everyone should go to plan, we'll see their debut in the Snyder Cut.

With reports that the new and hopefully improved version of League of Justice it will work for over four hours and could ultimately end up being released in installments as a miniseries, it may seem a bit unnecessary for Snyder to bring in another well-known character when the focus should be on expanding and developing the arcs of those who were underused at the theatrical release. But at the same time, this would just be a cameo and would obviously act as a cheat for Kara to continue and have a much bigger role in the DCEU going forward.