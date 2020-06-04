Justice League Fan Art Imagines Darkseid’s Final Form In Snyder Cut

A new piece of fan art imagines how Darkseid might end up looking when the DC villain appears in Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max.

A new piece of fan art imagines what Darkseid might end up looking like when the DC villain appears in Zack Snyder League of Justice, which will launch on HBO Max sometime in 2021. The Snyder Cut, as it's long been called, has led a tumultuous existence. After it was rumored to exist for the first time in 2017, many fans began campaigning for its release. Those voices only got louder after the theatrical cut of League of JusticeCompleted by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the film after a family tragedy, it was released and turned out to be a disappointment.

Despite the fact that many viewed the Snyder Cut as an impossible dream, fans held out hope, and their faith was finally rewarded when Snyder himself announced that his version would see the light on HBO Max, the streaming service for Warner Bros. The The news was greeted with joy by fans, but also many questions, such as how much the Snyder Cut would differ from the theatrical version. Snyder has dropped a number of clues on Vero and Twitter, saying that his version of the film is much longer and darker, and includes more character development than the theatrical cut. One thing it has sparked is whether the original main villain Darkseid would appear. Despite being named in Batman V Superman: Dawn of JusticeDarkseid was replaced by Steppenwolf as the main villain in League of Justice. Later, Snyder confirmed that Darkseid will appear in Snyder Cut in an interview a few days after the Snyder Cut announcement, and then Ray Porter confirmed that he would be the actor for the role. However, no one knows for sure what it will look like, as it has yet to be seen in its final form on the screen, only in a screenshot as Uxas, its younger self.

Now digital artist Christ Ave has come up with his own interpretation of what Darkseid in the League of Justice Snyder Cut could look like this. Drawing on both the comic version of Darkseid and Snyder's distinctive visual style, the artwork depicts the villain walking through a desolate and fiery landscape. He wears armor and moves forward with purpose and bright red eyes. You can see the artwork below.

The art certainly features a formidable version of Darkseid, and one that looks like a worthy adversary to members of the Justice League. One of the main problems with the theatrical cut was that Steppenwolf was not a well-developed villain and did not seem like a credible threat. On top of that, the CGI used to portray the character is often sloppy and unconvincing.

In contrast, Darkseid here looks imposing and terrifying. It is unknown if he will actually end up looking like this, but hopefully Snyder can put a villain on screen that really excites fans and sparks a thrilling central conflict in League of Justice. You certainly have the time and the budget to do it, but we will have to wait until 2021 before discovering for sure.

Source: Christ Art

