Justice League is the ultimate superhero movie. It brings together some of the most iconic superheroes of all time, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. This film is sure to please DC fans everywhere. However, this blog is about something else.

What’s all fuss about?

Recently the Filmmaker Joss Whedon is under the limelight not because of any movie or series but because of some allegations. Whedon opened up about his experience taking over the directorial duties for Justice League after Zack Snyder’s departure due to sudden death in the family. “They asked me to fix it, and I thought I could help,” Whedon said. Whedon announced that he had never worked with “a ruder group of people.” And this created sparks.

Joss Whedon says that taking up the directorial work was one of the biggest regrets of his life. In an interview with New York Magazine, he said that his role would strictly be limited to writing and advising, but “soon it became clear to Whedon they had lost faith in Snyder’s vision and wanted him to take full control.” Whedon further revealed that was in charge of nearly 40 days of reshoots and “from the start, things were tense between him and the stars.” Whedon and Snyder’s styles are very much different. Whedon wants the cast to read line ditto written however Snyder gave a little creative freedom.

Gal Gadot’s accusation

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot imposed allegations on Whedon saying that Whedon “threatened her career” if she didn’t read the lines as he wrote them for Wonder Woman or failed to follow his direction. She even says that Whedon went too far as to say he would “harm” her career if she continued to reject his rewrites.

“I don’t threaten people,” Whedon said in defence when asked about the allegations. He continued on to say that Gadot just “misunderstood him.” “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech,” Whedon said. He gave an instance where he and Gadot debated over a particular scene. Whedon says that he “jokingly” told her “that if she wanted to get rid of it, she would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body.” “Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track,” Whedon added.

Ray Fisher also voices out Whedon’s cruel behavior

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher also imposed some allegations on working with Whedon. Cyborg was a central focus on Snyder’s version of the film, but Whedon did not see so and “downsized” his role and would end up cutting scenes that Fisher said “challenged stereotypes.” “It feels like I’m taking notes right now,” Whedon told Fisher when the actor shared his concerns over the rewrites, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “and I don’t like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr.”

Whedon was “stunned” by all of these allegations and said he had “given the whole movie a lighter look, brightening everything in postproduction, including all the faces.” He also countered Ray’s allegations and said he cut down Cyborg’s role in his version of the film because his storyline “logically made no sense”.

Even Charisma Carpenter comes out in protest

A renowned star Charisma Carpenter also voiced out against Whedon and said he created “hostile and toxic work environments since his early career.” She also said that he “callously” called her fat to colleagues when she was four months pregnant. To this accusation Whedon says, “Most of my experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming,” Whedon said. “She struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch line harder than her.” He also said he “did not call her fat.” The interview went into much more detail on Whedon’s career, his relationship, the younger days of his life, and much more.