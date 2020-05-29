Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Poster presents Darkseid to the DCEU

A new poster for Snyder Cut of fans Justice Leagume presents Darkseid to the DCEU. Darkseid first appeared in comics in 1970 as a cameo in Superman Pal Jimmy Olson # 134 before making his full appearance the following year in Forever People # 1. Darkseid has yet to appear on the DCEU, but the character was teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during the Batman Knightmare sequence. The character was supposed to make his grand entrance into League of Justice, but the scene was eventually cut out of the movie to focus on Steppenwolf.

It has been known for a while that Zack Snyder planned to include Darkseid in League of Justice, and the director even released the concept art for Darkseid to show what the character would look like. Snyder has confirmed that Darkseid will appear in Snyder Cut, but it is unknown what role the character will play in the finished product. Darkseid original actor Ray Porter is reportedly also returning for Snyder Cut. The director also recently released the first official full-color image of Darkseid, but now a piece of fan art imagines what Darkseid might look like on a poster for Snyder Cut.

Digital artist erathrim20 recently shared his poster for Snyder Cut, which features Darkseid prominently. Steppenwolf and Mother Boxes also include Cyborg, Flash, Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, and Superman, the latter of which was left out of a plethora of marketing material for the film. Erathrim20's original Instagram post can be seen below:

Given that Snyder has released so many details about his version of the movie since the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement started, fans have a pretty good idea of ​​what the movie could add compared to what the theatrical version included. In addition to Darkseid, the Snyder Cut could also include characters like Martian Manhunter and Atom, while also adding great snippets from the Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg backstories. However, what fans know for sure is that the Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max next year and could cost more than $ 30 million to finish.

Regardless of how long Darkseid is in the Snyder Cut of League of Justice, Fans will be happy to see him finally introduced to the DCEU. Steppenwolf is not necessarily an unpopular character, but League of Justice The version was widely criticized for the poor CGI that was used to bring the character to life. Darkseid, on the other hand, is one of DC's most famous and brutal villains and probably would have been the main villain of Justice League 2. While the fate of Justice League 2 looks grim at this point, at least fans have the Snyder cut of League of Justice yearn.

