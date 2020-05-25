Justice League Snyder Cut Teaser made by fans focuses on The Man of Steel

A new fan-made trailer for Zack Snyder Justice League It shows a hero whose story was significantly altered in the theatrical cut: Superman, the man of steel. For years, fans clamored for the release of the so-called "Snyder Cut" by League of Justice. The version of the film released to theaters in November 2017 was not representative of the vision established by the original director. After disputes with the studio over the direction of the film, Zack Snyder quit the film from the DC superhero team in the wake of his daughter's tragic suicide. Joss Whedon was hired to oversee major reshoots that significantly altered the tone and content of the film. The end result was greeted with critical mockery and mediocre business performance.

In 2021, four years after its initial release, a new version of League of Justice will be released on HBO Max. The $ 20 million project will take all of Snyder's finished work and reassemble it into an expanded version suitable for streaming. While Zack Snyder League of Justice He will reportedly not present reshoots on set with the original cast, they will lend their voices to the project to complete ADR work for the unprecedented broadcast event.

The theatrical version of League of Justice removed and replaced much of the original story and characterization. A particularly affected character was Superman, played by Henry Cavill. To celebrate the restoration of Cavill's original performance, artist Bosslogic created a short fan-trailer for Zack Snyder Justice League. It features Superman in his sleek black suit, flying through the air with bright red eyes, a nod to a scene from the movie. In the theatrical cut, Superman only takes on the entire Justice League and wins until Batman snaps him out of his stupor by introducing Lois Lane to the crazed hero. At the Snyder Court, members of the United States Army foolishly participate in the battle, a decision that inevitably doesn't end well for lead soldiers and their firearms.

While brief, the fan-made teaser is effective in generating hype for the upcoming Snyder Cut and the role Henry Cavill will play in the film. The 2017 theatrical cut was infamous for, among other reasons, Henry Cavill's mustache being badly erased with shoddy CGI, making it painfully obvious which scenes were part of Zack Snyder's original production and which ones were added in the touch-ups. With the launch of Zack Snyder Justice League, the appearances of Cavill's strange CGI upper lip will theoretically be reduced to zero.

It has been said that Superman would have worn the black suit for much of his time in the movie, although that obviously changed when the movie was shot. Now that Zack Snyder Justice League It's finally becoming a reality, the director can go back to his raw footage and restore Henry Cavill's original performance, as it was always meant to be seen.

