Justice League Snyder Cut to Feature Old and Young Darkseid

Regardless of his views on the quality of Zack Snyder's films, he cannot deny that the 2021 release of Snyder Cut of League of Justice It will be an interesting experiment. It is extremely rare that a director who has been removed from a movie can go back and make the version he intended, even more so when doing so requires a budget of up to $ 30 million. On top of all that, a major study is required to admit they were wrong, which is not usually the case.

One aspect that I'm particularly anxious about is how the movie deals with Darkseid. Snyder's original idea was that League of Justice it would present him as the true great evil of the DCEU, with Steppenwolf merely as a harbinger of a future apocalyptic invasion of Earth. As such, the movie will show us why Darkseid is considered the greatest threat in the universe, setting up his character through flashbacks and probably a full appearance at the end of the movie.



Yesterday we received confirmation that this material will surely be in the Snyder Cut, since Snyder published a photo of Darkseid surrounded by his armies. However, some fans were concerned that this Darkseid might not be as imposing as the one in the comics. To that, Snyder had a reassuring response:

"Don't worry, he's a baby in this part."

This nicely matches the rumors in the past that we would see a "young" Darkseid and that the character would be fully established during a sequence known as "the history lesson". If so, I can't wait to see it when Superman taking down Darkseid gives him a rare opportunity to show his full powers as best seen in Justice League UnlimitedIncredible fight of ‘World of Cardboard’.

Let's hope the director continues to release these teasers and answer questions from fans. Beyond that, I think we can expect a breakthrough for the League of Justice Snyder Cut sometime this year.