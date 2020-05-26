Justice League star says Snyder's cut will give Cyborg a fuller bow

Zack Snyder League of Justice is coming. For two and a half years, the legendary DC team film director's cut has been a dream for fans, but last week we found out that it would be released on HBO Max sometime next year. And while they've been under wraps for so long, now the cast can start teasing details about what we can expect from the Snyder Cut that was missing from the stage version.

When it comes to Cyborg, it looks like there will be a lot more substance than before. While you chat with The Nice CastRay Fisher joked that Snyder & # 39; s JL It will go into Cyborg's emotional complexity and his character is so much more than what we saw in Whedon's cut. Fisher explained that there will be much more to Victor Stone coming to terms with his new body, personal loss, and identity.

"Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League is not a happy camper by any means, but I don't think anyone would be if you had lost everything you knew about yourself." Your body, you have lost your mother, you have lost your ability to play soccer, one of the defining things that you have established. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again. "

Part of the nature of Frankenstein's monster hero was mentioned at the beginning of the theater scene. JL but any deep psychological issues Vic had were soon swept under the rug and by the end of the movie he was laughing at not having anything with Superman, which I guess would be nice if we felt the character development there, but we didn't & # 39; t.

Of the six heroes, Cyborg was the one who drew the shortest drop in the previous one. League of Justice, so it's nice to know that we'll finally see the original arc intended for the character. And who knows, given that there is talk of Snyder's cut leading to a Justice League 2Maybe we'll see more of Fisher as Cyborg after its release next year?