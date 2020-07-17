Justin Amash confirms that he will not run for re-election to the House position

Amash told CNN last month that he paused in the campaign for his House position while considering running for president, and that even after he decided not to launch a White House bid, his campaign in the House remained suspended. .

Amash has represented Michigan's 3rd Congressional District since it was first elected in 2010.

He is the son of a Syrian immigrant mother and a Palestinian refugee father. Before entering Congress, he worked as a lawyer for his family's businesses and served a 2008-2010 term at the Michigan State House.

Amash started in the House as a Republican, but was always willing to separate himself from the leadership of the Republican Party and party orthodoxy on issues including powers of war, foreign policy, and vigilance.

He helped establish the conservative House Freedom caucus, which clashed with Republican leaders and lobbied to open up the legislative process and limit federal spending.

Amash became disenchanted with the group during the Trump era. Leading members of the Freedom Caucus, including now White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, became some of the president's outspoken advocates, even as Amash continued to be one of the few Republicans ready to question him.

"From the moment the president was elected, he was urging them to remain independent and to be willing to reject the president where they believed he was wrong," Amash told CNN last year. "They have decided to stay with the president over and over, even when they disagree with him in private."

Amash decided to resign from the Freedom Caucus after becoming the only Republican in Congress who supported President Donald Trump on the basis of Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Last July, he announced his departure from the Republican Party as a whole.

In a Washington Post opinion piece denouncing the bipartisan system, Amash wrote that "preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we will no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense."

For more than a year later, Amash refused to rule out the possibility of a presidential bid. This spring, he said he was exploring a career as a libertarian candidate, before finally deciding against it.

He said he concluded that "circumstances do not lend themselves to my success as a presidential candidate this year," but expressed optimism that a "candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government based on freedom and equality. , you can make your way in the right environment. "