Justin Anderson was ninth net to test positive for coronavirus

Justin Anderson finally joined the Nets for Tuesday's practice in Orlando, Florida, a trip that seemed winding and endless. Now the burly forward revealed why: he had been the ninth network to test positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Durant and three others tested positive in March, with Michael Beasley, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince in recent weeks. Anderson had multiple positive tests during the shutdown, before clearing the quarantine just in time for the Nets' first game Wednesday against New Orleans.

"It's something that we wanted to try to keep at the company because we weren't quite sure when we could go over the protocols," Anderson said in a Zoom call. "Struggling between negative and positive evidence, struggling between trying to make sure I get here in a car service rather than a plane to make sure I follow protocol. It was just a long journey. "

It has been an odyssey that has taken months.

After a January cameo with Brooklyn on a 10-day contract, Anderson had been with G-League Long Island when the game was suspended. Finally he went home to Atlanta, he was expected to use the break to recharge and wait for the return. Instead, he tested positive for coronavirus.

"It was then that I received a call that I would be quarantined there once I was tested in Atlanta," Anderson said. "First positive, then negative, then positive, followed by more round-trip results."

Anderson was not symptomatic, he was just stressed because he wanted to sign.

"Then I realized that there were some positive tests and things before that," Anderson said. “It was a really strange and unfortunate situation. But credit to (agent) Mark Bartelstein: He kept me positive and optimistic and kept my mindset really good to prepare me to get here. We work together and I'm glad it finally happened. "

It didn't happen until a long road trip to Orlando and another quarantine that began on July 13 outside of the NBA bubble.

"There were some circumstances that were out of our control as Justin made his way through all the quarantines and protocols," interim coach Jacque Vaughn said.

"(I) spent time here in Orlando outside the bubble, about five days to locate everything and overcome the protocol with two negative tests," said Anderson, 27. "It was a process, and I'm glad it's finally here."

Lance Thomas is slated to have a few minutes Wednesday, while Anderson, Jamal Crawford and Tyler Johnson are out. Donta Hall is still in quarantine.