Justin Bieber files $ 20 million defamation suit against women who accused him of assault

The two women published the allegations on their respective Twitter accounts. Bieber's lawsuit, filed Thursday, calls the allegations "falsified." CNN has obtained a copy of the lawsuit.
One of the women, who is listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe-2 and identified as "Kadi" on Twitter, claims that Bieber assaulted her early on the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.
Bieber's complaint calls the allegations "factually impossible" and says they are "contradicted by his own previous written statements, which are only supported by falsified or falsified texts, and his allegations are a complete fabrication with the self-defined purpose of attracting fame and Attention, and there are numerous witnesses who contradict Kadi's malicious lies. "
CNN has reached out to "Kadi" via Twitter for comment.
The second woman, listed as Jane Doe-1 and identified as "Danielle" in the complaint, accused Bieber of assaulting her on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. Since then he has removed his tweets.
Bieber's lawsuit refutes the charge.
"Danielle fabricated her sexual encounter with Bieber at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Bieber dined at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and presumed that Bieber was at the hotel due to public reports of him dining at the restaurant, "continues the presentation. "However, even though Bieber went to the restaurant, he did NOT stay at the Four Seasons Hotel."
Bieber has also turned to social media to deny the allegations.
"Every claim of sexual abuse must be taken very seriously and that is why my response was needed," Bieber wrote in a tweet earlier this week. "However, this story is truly impossible and that is why I will work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action."