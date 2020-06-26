Justin Bieber files $ 20 million defamation suit against women who accused him of assault

The two women published the allegations on their respective Twitter accounts. Bieber's lawsuit, filed Thursday, calls the allegations "falsified." CNN has obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

One of the women, who is listed in the lawsuit as Jane Doe-2 and identified as "Kadi" on Twitter, claims that Bieber assaulted her early on the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.

Bieber's complaint calls the allegations "factually impossible" and says they are "contradicted by his own previous written statements, which are only supported by falsified or falsified texts, and his allegations are a complete fabrication with the self-defined purpose of attracting fame and Attention, and there are numerous witnesses who contradict Kadi's malicious lies. "

CNN has reached out to "Kadi" via Twitter for comment.