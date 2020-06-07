Justin Bieber says his career has & # 39; benefited from black culture & # 39 ;: & # 39; I'm inspired & # 39;

Justin Bieber opened on Saturday, saying that "black culture" has had a strong influence on his career.

The 26-year-old singer's statement came through Instagram, where he shared a written message.

"I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited from black culture," he wrote.

"My style, how I sing, dance, act and my fashion have been influenced and inspired by black culture."

He concluded: "I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, talk about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and identify ways to be part of much-needed change."

Bieber has been particularly vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing many messages on social media on the subject, including quotes from Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Friday, the "Yummy" singer shared a post honoring Breonna Taylor, offering information on how her fans could "celebrate" it.

Other publications have called for "justice" and have urged fans to vote in various elections.

Bieber's statement came in the midst of a period of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on the man's neck for more than eight minutes.

Since Floyd's death, protests have erupted across the world in opposition to police brutality against African Americans.