Justin Bieber Sues 2 Twitter Users Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault For Defamation In $ 20 Million Lawsuit: Report

Justin Bieber is taking action after two social media users accused him of sexual assault in 2014 and 2015, respectively, allegations he has denied, according to a new report.

Bieber, 26, has reportedly filed a massive lawsuit against the two for defamation of what he calls "malicious" claims, according to TMZ, demanding a total of $ 20 million – $ 10 million for each of the accusers.

The media outlet obtained documents detailing the lawsuit, which states that the singer has "indisputable documentary evidence" showing that the allegations are "outrageous and fabricated lies."

SOME JUSSIE SMOLLETT ATTACKS NOW SAY THEY WILL TESTIFY: WE WILL CONTINUE TO TELL THE TRUTH

One of the accusers said the pop star assaulted her while she was in Austin, Texas, visiting the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in 2014.

The alleged assault occurred in a Four Seasons hotel room, but according to the media, court documents state that Bieber never had a hotel room, but instead stayed at a nearby rental property with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. .

BEYONCME FANS SLAM BRITNEY SPEARS FOR CALLING HER "QUEEN B": "YOU NEVER COULD!"

The lawsuit alleges that reports of Bieber eating at the hotel the day after the assault was said to have taken place are the basis of the fabrications, according to TMZ.

The second prosecutor claims that Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town for the Met Gala.

According to the point of sale, the lawsuit states that the accuser is a superfan who often waits outside Bieber hotels and the like, often seeking his attention. The documents also state that he admitted on Twitter that he had never met Bieber after the date of the alleged assault.

Bieber attended the Met Gala and went to a private party, which according to the documents can be proven with photographic evidence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to TMZ, the lawsuit even alleges that Bieber believes the two accusers are working together to damage his reputation, or may even be the same person who operates multiple Twitter accounts.

Bieber's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.