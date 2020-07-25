Justin Bieber visits Kanye West in Wyoming amid marital problems with presidential hopefuls.

Justin Bieber visited Kanye West this week in Wyoming amid reports that the presidential candidate has distanced himself from his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Like much of his communication with his followers and fans this week, West, 43, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the pop star.

"DD and JB discuss the new prototype spray foam walls on the YZY campus," West tweeted along with a photo of one of their team members and the "Sorry" singer.

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE IN KANYE WEST BIPOLAR DISORDER: "IT'S BRIGHT BUT COMPLICATED"

The "campus" West refers to appears to be one of his properties near Cody, Wyoming, where West has big plans to build a facility for his shoe brand. The rapper told GQ in April that he has a 4,500-acre ranch there, as well as a 6,500-acre second lot.

According to the photo West shared with his 30 million followers on Twitter, it seems that the rapper has been busy in Wyoming working on some of his designs amidst the efforts of his presidential campaign. The photo shows an ironing board and neon clothes scattered in a garage.

Bieber has been active on social media this week, showing off his and his wife Hailey Bieber's trips, which included taking a dip in a lake, lying in a field, and numerous photos of an open sky. However, Bieber has yet to reveal what state the couple was in and showed no evidence that he was dating West.

"A good way to find peace is to connect with nature. The beauty of the earth can remember the goodness of the gods. Many times we find ourselves clinging to the negative things in our lives. See animals graze, pass clouds or just your feet On the grass they can take you away from your anxious thoughts and put you in touch with the beauty of the gods … the pain you and I face does not come from God, "Bieber wrote in an Instagram photo taken earlier this week.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST HAVE BEEN CONSIDERING THE WEEKLY DIVORCE: REPORTS

He continued, "Many of us blame God for our current situations. God is not responsible for our pain, in fact he is the complete opposite. He is our HOPE. IT IS LOVE! HE MADE THE FINAL SACRIFICE SO THAT WE CAN BE FREED DYING ON THE CROSS! THANK YOU JESUS! "

Bieber's visit comes amid multiple reports that West and Kardashian have been exploring the divorce. West himself claimed in a now-deleted tweet that he has been "trying" to divorce Kardashian since she traveled to New York for a prison reform event that was also attended by rapper Meek Mill. Since then, a source has claimed to People that the couple have been discussing the divorce "for several weeks."

Meanwhile, TMZ claims that West has "refused" to see Kardashian, who reportedly remains in Los Angeles, California.

Signs of a fight between Yeezy's founder and reality star, who have been married since 2014, were evident Monday night when his viral attack on Twitter left fans fearing for his mental health. West cast a shadow over Kardashian's past with Playboy magazine and informed his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, that she was no longer allowed to be around the couple's children.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian released a statement Wednesday asking for "compassion" and acknowledged West's bipolar disorder for the first time.

The social media scandal involving West and Kardashian-Jenners erupted after the presidential contender criticized Harriet Tubman at a campaign rally and tearfully claimed that he and Kardashian considered abortion while pregnant with their firstborn, North, 7 years.