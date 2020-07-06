Justin Haskins: Chaos across the country: The radical left took care of this and we all paid the price

On Tuesday, City of Boston officials voted to remove his Emancipation Memorial from public land. The statue, representing Abraham Lincoln and a kneeling freed slave, has been in a popular park near Boston Common since 1879.

Since the tragic death of George Floyd, far-left activists across the country have been demanding that cities, states, universities, and private landowners strip their lands and institutions of all statues and other honors that allegedly represent racism or They celebrate people who held views considered to be racist, including the "Great Emancipator" himself, Lincoln.

Although some of these protesters say their motivation is racial justice and equality before the law, goals everyone should embrace, the reality is that many of the leaders calling for the destruction of statues like the Emancipation Memorial are motivated by Marxist ideology. and socialist, not because of a well-intentioned search for racial harmony.

This is not a theory. It is a well established fact.

For example, in June, a video appeared showing Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, admitting that she and other members of the organization are "trained Marxists." In addition, the Black Lives Matter Movement, a well-funded Black Lives Matter organization, bluntly states on its website: “We are anti-capitalists. We believe and understand that blacks will never achieve liberation under the current global racialized capitalist system. "

The desire of Marxists to overthrow capitalism and paint the United States, along with all its founding principles and beliefs, as hateful and racist, is what really motivates many of the country's most radical troublemakers. Racial justice is simply the facade behind which Marxists hide.

The destruction of the Emancipation Memorial illustrates how unimportant racial equality really is for the Marxist leaders of these groups.

The Boston statue is a copy of the famous Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C., which protesters are also trying to tear down. Celebrate the end of slavery and Lincoln's role in helping that momentous achievement happen.

Incredibly, freed slaves paid for the Washington statue, and Frederick Douglass, one of the most important black civil rights leaders in American history, delivered a speech at the dedication of the monument in 1876, during which he said that the monument was a "good job for our career" because, in part, building the statue was "honoring the memory of our friend and deliverer." He also said that the statue would provide "the highest honors to us and to those who follow us."

How can a statue celebrating emancipation from slavery, paid for by ex-slaves and dedicated by one of history's most important black leaders, himself a former slave, be considered racist against blacks?

Destroying and beheading statues of George Washington, burning police stations, looting department stores, and removing monuments built by former slaves have no purpose for those who truly care about racism and seek racial equality. However, they are quite useful actions for those who want to promote a socialist revolution.

The most obvious explanation for the growing socialist movement in the United States is that, for decades, socialists and progressives have been in charge of America's public schools and universities.

The real cause for concern here is not that there are radical leftists who want to destroy the American way of life. They have had a presence in the United States for over a century. The most disturbing aspect of these events is that many well-meaning people have been tricked into joining them and have been convinced that our country has never been more than a bastion of hatred, racism and greed, and that the only way to do it is Right. those mistakes is to eliminate capitalism.

The most obvious explanation for the growing socialist movement in the United States is that, for decades, socialists and progressives have been in charge of America's public schools and universities. They have taught historical revisionism, rejected the value of free market capitalism, and did everything in their power to indoctrinate an entire generation of young people into believing that our nation's founding principles are rotten to the core.

Study after study, researchers have shown that there is a strong left-leaning in education, and the more education is pursued, the worse the bias. Neil Gross, a self-confessed leftist scholar who has argued extensively (and unconvincingly) that teachers don't indoctrinate children, reports that teachers are "about three times more liberal on average" than other American adults.

Gross also says that only 4 percent of higher education teachers are economic conservatives, while 50 percent can be classified as left-wing. (Gross says 23 percent could be classified as social or pro-military conservatives.)

Education at the K – 12 level is not much better. A 2017 study by the Education Week Research Center found that only a quarter of teachers, principals, and superintendents identify as Republicans.

And these figures only scratch the surface. Leftist teacher unions, which have significant political power that they use to impact local, state and national public policies, including curriculum standards, are closely aligned with Democrats and liberal organizations.

In the 2019-2020 election cycle, more than 99 percent of the American Federation of Teachers' political contributions went to Democrats or liberal groups.

With these biases in mind, it is no wonder that the United States has slowly transformed into a nation that would tolerate the desecration of its greatest heroes, most of whom would be classified as conservative by today's standards.

It should also come as no surprise that approximately half of all young people now say they have a favorable view of socialism, despite its long and tragic history of failure, hunger, oppression and bloodshed.

However, what is truly puzzling is that Republicans have known about this problem for half a century and have done virtually nothing to fix it.

Curricular standards and university faculty are still controlled by leftists, even in the most conservative states.

Right-leaning organizations have been developing and calling for school choice programs for many years, although few substantial programs exist in most of the United States, even in Republican-controlled areas.

The failures of Republicans cannot be blamed on voters, either. The vast majority of parents say they support school choice programs, whether they identify themselves as Republican, Democrat, or Independent, and across racial groups.

The Republican Party has failed conservatives, libertarians, and most importantly, the children of the United States. And the worst part is that we are only just beginning to see the biggest effects of that failure. Unless our education system is completely overhauled, the problem will only get worse, a truly terrifying thought, in fact.

How much more chaos do Republican politicians need to see before they finally take action?

