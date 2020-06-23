Justin Haskins: Hypocrisy & # 39; Cancel Culture & # 39 ;: Will the left and the Democrats face their own racist past?

At a protest in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, a bronze statue of George Washington was smashed, beheaded, wrapped in an American flag, and set on fire.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, located in a state named after our now-beheaded first president, Marxist revolutionaries have been busy running their new "Capitol Busy Protest" (CHOP) zone, a dystopian socialist takeover with barricades, armed security, police prohibitions and endless streams of socialist propaganda.

Interestingly, while statues are being smashed across the United States, protesters in Seattle have chosen to do without a famous statue that glorifies the murderer Vladimir Lenin. The statue was originally placed on display in the Czechoslovak Socialist Republic by the Communist Party in the 1980s before being moved to Seattle. So literally it is Soviet propaganda.

LIZ PEEK: INTOLERANCE THREATENS US – HERE'S WHO TO BLAME FOR & # 39; CANCEL CULTURE & # 39;

So let's clarify this: According to far-left mobs in Seattle and Portland, honoring the man most responsible for creating what has become one of the freest nations in world history, George Washington, is bad, but propaganda communist Is it tolerable or even good to celebrate one of the most prolific killers of the 20th century?

I guess it's just another day in our new Woke America.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Marxist revolutionaries in Portland and Seattle, as well as in major cities in the United States, say their actions are justified because they believe that systemic racism remains a serious problem across the country and that Americans should not tolerate anything with the slightest connection to racism. , including honoring great men like Washington.

While I agree that racism still exists and that Americans must do everything possible to reform truly unjust systems, decimating the legacies of those who laid the foundation for freedom in the Western world is a serious injustice of its own.

More from Opinion

We cannot forget that Washington lived in a different time and place, one where the horrors of slavery were common. And while I wish Washington had fought more for the freedom of all people in its time, we should not forget or denigrate the great sacrifices it made to free the American people from tyranny.

Nor should we ignore that throughout his life, Washington's vision of slavery changed substantially. Although he did not support the immediate emancipation of slaves, largely because he believed it would lead to civil war, he did support a gradual end to the abhorrent practice.

"I hope you do not conceive of these observations, that it is my desire to retain the unhappy people, who are the subject of this letter, in slavery," Washington wrote in letters in the 1790s. "I can only say that there is no a living man who desires more sincerely than I do to see an adopted plan for its abolition; but there is only one appropriate and effective way by which it can be achieved, and that is by legislative authority; and this, as far as my suffrage goes, I will never lack. "

Washington was not pleasing. His will instructed all enslaved persons from whom he was released after he and his wife died. And according to Mount Vernon historians, the main reason Washington did not free its slaves earlier is because it would have separated countless families. More than half of the slaves who worked on the Washington estate did not belong to him, and many had married.

By the standards of the left, most of their own great heroes should also be stripped of all honor and thrown into the trash of history as well.

Many on the left say that all of Washington's achievements and the historical context of its association with slavery must be ignored. At the end of the day, they argue, Washington was a rich, white, racist man, and no one related to racism, regardless of the amount of good they have done for the world, should be celebrated.

But by the left's standards, most of its great heroes should also be stripped of all honor and thrown into the trash of history as well.

Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, one of the most important and influential progressive presidents in United States history, was a notorious racist who supported and expanded segregation. However, Wilson's statues and memorials continue to stand across the country.

Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was also a racist terrorist. In 1942, he shamefully imprisoned 112,000 Japanese Americans in concentration camps. But Roosevelt statues and other honors still exist, including the FDR Memorial, built in 1997 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In fact, the long history of the Democratic Party is full of racism, segregationist policies, and support for radical white supremacism. It was the Democrats, not the Republicans, who created the Jim Crow South and opposed the civil rights of African Americans for generations.

Perhaps the Democratic Party should also be dissolved!

In an attempt to be consistently radical, some socialists have actually called for the removal of all honors bestowed on numerous prominent Democrats, including Wilson and Roosevelt, but they conveniently say nothing about the racist past of their own movement.

For example, the writings of his beloved companion Karl Marx and his closest ally, Friedrich Engels, are full of racism and anti-Semitism. By the standards of the left, then, these two and the whole notion of communism should be abandoned, right?

Of course, the left will never do that, not because extreme left socialists and progressives love racism, but because they believe that Marx, Engels, Wilson and others brought the world more good than harm.

Although I disagree with that conclusion, its logic is sound. Nobody is perfect. Almost everyone who has lived has said and done horrible things. Some have been much worse than others, no doubt, but who among us really believes they have lived without error?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When examining who is worthy of receiving public honor, we should not focus solely on mistakes, otherwise there will be no hero left to celebrate. Instead, we should look at the entire life lived and determine if the achievements of a given person helped make the world a better place.

With that reformed standard in mind, it is undeniable that there is no socialist or communist revolutionary who can stand alongside George Washington or any of the other men and women who helped create and defend the United States, the largest and freest country that has never existed. .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JUSTIN HASKINS